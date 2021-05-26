Navien updates condensing tankless water heaters

Hi Guys. I fitted one of these eco storage heaters the other day that needs 2 supplies. The customer was surprised when i told her as the one she had fitted a year or so ago didn't have 2 supplies although the installer had to go back several times as her rcd kept going out. I had a look at what he had done and he has basically switched the supply to on peak and i presume relying on the built in timer on the heater to switch it on and off. If this is an option then why bother having 2 supplies ? He has basically linked the 2 sets of terminals inside. I am going back there tomorrow to change it for her so that is connected as per manufacturers instructions but am wondering if it's actually necessary, i think it is but don't actually know how it is supposed to work internally.

5 DAYS AGO