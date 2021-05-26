CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navien updates condensing tankless water heaters

By Ellen Kriz
lpgasmagazine.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleNavien launched the NPE-2 series, an update of its NPE condensing tankless water heaters. The NPE-2 comes in four standard (NPE-S2) models and three advanced (NPE-A2) models up to 199,900 Btu per hour. New features include a turndown ratio up to 15:1, EZNav multi-line control with built-in software and easy-to-use Setup Wizard, increased 2-in. PVC venting length up to 75 ft., vent installation detector, built-in HotButton system controls, expanded cascade capability up to 32 units and expanded common venting capability up to 12 units. The NPE-2 will continue to offer dual stainless steel heat exchangers, 0.5-in. gas pipe capability up to 24 ft. and ComfortFlow recirculation system with built-in recirculation pump and buffer tank on the NPE-A2. The NPE-2 supports Navien accessories, including the NaviLink Wi-Fi remote control system, NaviCirc recirculation crossover valve, H2Air for combination space heating and domestic hot water system and ReadyLink manifold system.

www.lpgasmagazine.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heaters#Control System#Remote Control#Npe#Hotbutton#Comfortflow#The Npe A2#Navilink Wi Fi#Navicirc
