In "I Feel Lucky," Mary Chapin Carpenter sings, “Hey, the stars might lie, but the numbers never do.”. Well, maybe. Since there are different ways of looking at numbers, let’s look at the COVID data from a couple of different angles. First, what changes are taking place around the country? Looking at the time frame from April 10-24, 16 states are increasing in numbers of COVID cases. The highest? Oregon at 51% with average daily cases of 776 or 18 cases per 100,000 (100K) population.