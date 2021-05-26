8 Great Dating Tips For Cat Lovers Looking For Romance

Max's very first day as a unicorn. And he immediately tries to get used to it, and that leads to questions and a magical memory. —————— Very early in the morning, Max started to wake up. He noticed that Iris rolled over in her sleep, he was then free from her love grip. He sat up, remembering and thinking about what happened hours earlier and realizing that it wasn't a dream. He then realized something. In the faint light of the room, he saw a magazine on the floor. He slightly glared at it with his brow furrowed, completely focusing on the object. He then reached out his hand like He was using the force. He couldn't see it, but his eyes started glowing with sparkles. The magazine was floating with a white sparkles surrounding it. His eyes widened as he felt pride, then the magazine zipped up and hit the ceiling. Now nervous, he looked at Iris who was starting to wake up.