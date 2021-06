Taylor, an NAIA school in Upland, Ind., has named Aaron Mingo its new head coach. "After an extensive search process, I am thrilled to welcome Aaron Mingo as our next head football coach," said AD Kyle Gould. "His discipleship-infused coaching philosophy, recruiting acumen and success at every stop distinguished him among a talented pool of candidates. I am excited for him to get connected with our student-athletes and begin the work of getting ready for this upcoming season and many more in the future."