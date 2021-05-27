Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, GA

Rapper ‘makes it rain’ on classmates at their graduation ceremony

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfRW7_0aCZxVvg00

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Sunday graduation of Langston Hughes High School in Fulton County has been making the rounds on social media. The ceremony has garnered a lot of attention because of the actions of one graduate.

Atlanta rapper Metro Marrs was one of the graduates of Langston Hughes High School class of 2021. Marrs is a newly signed rapper to the Quality Control Music record label. The label is home to other popular acts like the rap trio Migos and the duo City Girls.

Marrs decided to make his walk across the stage memorable for himself and profitable for some of his classmates. He threw money into the air as he paced back and forth across the stage.

The act of “making it rain” was popularized by visitors to certain entertainment venues who threw money into the air and allowed it to fall like precipitation to the ground.

This behavior was not welcomed by staff, and Marrs was escorted out of the ceremony.

The class that graduated during a pandemic was not hindered by the actions of this one graduate. The ceremony proceeded without any further incident.

View All 35 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
50K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
County
Fulton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Graduation Ceremony#The Quality Control Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...