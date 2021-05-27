Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

"No Regard For Athletes' Mental Health": Why Naomi Osaka Won't Do Press at the French Open

By Maggie Ryan
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Win or lose, good performance or bad, professional athletes know postgame interviews are part of the deal. Even if they're still processing a wrenching defeat, they're expected to sit at the podium and field questions about what went wrong, why they made this choice or that one, how they'll move forward — the list goes on. The journalists asking those questions are just doing their jobs, but there's no doubt it's a tough scene for the athletes, especially those playing individual sports with no teammates or coaches to serve as buffers.

www.popsugar.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Martina Navratilova deletes tweet saying that Naomi Osaka 'tried to make a situation better for herself and others' with French Open media boycott, but 'inadvertently made it worse': Serena Williams backs star after withdrawal

Martina Navratilova has deleted a tweet which said Naomi Osaka's media boycott had 'inadvertently made her situation worse.'. Osaka pulled out of the French Open on Monday amid backlash over her decision not to speak to the media during the tournament on 'mental health' grounds. Navratilova, and 18-time Grand Slam...
TennisNY Daily News

Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraws from second tournament amid mental health break

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, the second-ranked player in the world, has withdrawn from another tournament over mental health concerns. Osaka, 23, announced May 31 that she would not compete in the French Open, which is currently underway, for her own “well-being” after she was fined for skipping a press conference following her First Round victory. On Monday, Osaka said she would also be withdrawing from the Berlin WTA 5000 tournament ahead of its June 14 start.
Tennisoverpassesforamerica.com

Naomi Osaka and the Rights of Professional Athletes

Photograph by Julian Finney / Getty Last month, Naomi Osaka, the second-ranked ladies’s tennis participant in the world, introduced that she wouldn’t communicate to the press throughout the French Open. The referee fined her fifteen thousand {dollars}, and the leaders of the 4 Grand Slam tournaments threatened her with harsher penalties. In response, Osaka dropped out. Her withdrawal has introduced additional consideration to the energy dynamics of skilled sports activities, the place rich league bosses, the media, and followers exert super stress on gamers. Louisa Thomas joins Dorothy Wickenden to debate how athletes are utilizing their fame and visibility to reshape skilled sports activities.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Naomi Osaka highlights performing well doesn't necessarily indicate mental health

When Naomi Osaka stunned the sports world by refusing to participate in press conferences citing concerns about her mental health, controversy ensued. Some supported her courage and vulnerability in being open about her long-term mental health struggles and for taking a stand against the rules in order to protect herself. Others commented on how media appearances are part of her contract, and one shouldn’t shirk these job responsibilities or be granted exceptions in order for equity to be maintained amongst all competitors. Supposedly, all players should be exposed to additional stress, inquisition and scrutiny by the media — so, therefore, no one has an unfair advantage.
TennisPosted by
HOLAUSA

Naomi Osaka puts career on hold to take a mental health break

Naomi Osaka is taking a mental health break and withdraw from the Berlin WTA 5000 tournament, weeks after she pulled out of the French Open for the same reason. “We have received notification Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin. After consulting her management, she will take a break,” the event organizers said in a statement.
Tennishollywoodunlocked.com

Naomi Osaka Drops Out Of Another Tournament For Mental Health Reasons

Naomi Osaka Drops Out Of Another Tournament For Mental Health Reasons. Celebrated tennis star Naomi Osaka has reportedly dropped out of her second tennis tournament in order to focus on her mental health. “We have received notification Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin,” Berlin WTA reps said to Reuters. “After...