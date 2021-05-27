"No Regard For Athletes' Mental Health": Why Naomi Osaka Won't Do Press at the French Open

When Naomi Osaka stunned the sports world by refusing to participate in press conferences citing concerns about her mental health, controversy ensued. Some supported her courage and vulnerability in being open about her long-term mental health struggles and for taking a stand against the rules in order to protect herself. Others commented on how media appearances are part of her contract, and one shouldn’t shirk these job responsibilities or be granted exceptions in order for equity to be maintained amongst all competitors. Supposedly, all players should be exposed to additional stress, inquisition and scrutiny by the media — so, therefore, no one has an unfair advantage.