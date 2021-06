I got vaccinated as soon as I could get it. I don't understand why we have to pay people to get vaccinated. I know there are people who don't like needles and don't trust the government. I don't like the government being in control of my life either, but there are times when it is just plain smart to go along with what they are asking for your own good. Think about it: If everyone had taken their vaccination as soon as they could, we would be out of this pandemic by now and the governor would end the state of emergency (maybe) and we could all go back to normal.