Silver Rose prayer

In this post, we open the pages of Cornelius Plantinga’s just-released book, Morning and Evening Prayers. You can read the introduction and the first day’s prayers. In this little book, Cornelius Plantinga offers a month’s worth of prayers, with two for each day: one for the morning, looking forward, and one for the evening, looking back. Each prayer expresses some essential Christian longing on behalf of self and others—for faith, hope, love, wisdom, gratitude, peace—yet also makes space for any state of heart or mind by rejoicing with all who rejoice and weeping with all who weep. Earnest and unassuming, Morning and Evening Prayers is for anyone seeking fellowship with God—from those who have prayed their whole lives to those who have yet to find the words.