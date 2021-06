Josh Rogin, author of “Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi, and the Battle for the Twenty-First Century” spoke with Brian Kilmeade about the latest on the investigation into the coronavirus lab leak theory. Rogin called out the media for trying to excuse themselves for not asking any questions on the origins of the coronavirus and labeling anyone, including former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield as racist for suggesting the possibility of a lab leak in Wuhan, China. Rogin says America is the only nation capable of standing up to China but feels the Biden Administration is all talk and no action when it comes to pressing China on investigating of the origins of the coronavirus.