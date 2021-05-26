Memorial Day program in Norwood to mark 75th anniversary

The village of Norwood will be hosting a 75th anniversary Memorial Day ceremony at 8:45 a.m. on May 31 at the Norwood Lakeside Cemetary. American Legion Post 488 of Ellsworth, the Jansen-Richardson post, along with members of the Kooyer Family will conduct the ceremony as they have every year since 1946, according to the Norwood Historical Society. There will be flags, music, a message, wreaths lain, a gun salute and taps played as veterans are honored and remembered. Immediately following the ceremony will be an open house hosted by the Norwood Area Historical Society at the historic schoolhouse on Fourth Street in the village of Norwood.