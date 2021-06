Apple just released iOS 14.6 Release Candidate for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.6 RC for the iPad and now we get to find out more details about what is included in this new beta. The iOS 14.6 RC is basically the final beta of iOS 14.6, the software has been released to both developers and also public beta testers. Assuming there are no issues, this is basically the final version of the software that will be released to everyone, lets find out more about it.