Health official: 'We're certainly trending in the right direction'
As the Memorial Day weekend nears, a trend of encouraging numbers and data regarding the novel coronavirus has many health officials cautiously optimistic. "We continue to have a lovely trend line in our numbers of cases," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer with Munson Healthcare. "We are currently at a 6.7% positivity rate (in Munson Healthcare's 25-county region throughout Northern Michigan and the eastern Upper Peninsula), again on a rolling two week average, which is a good spot to be and at a 192 cases per 100,000.www.petoskeynews.com