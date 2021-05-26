Our View: Eckstein should be applauded for superhero efforts

Commentary: The League of Women Voters studies and takes positions on public policy issues at the local, state, and national levels. Based on a local housing study completed in 2012, the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico (LWVSNM) supports efforts to increase the availability of safe housing that is affordable to moderate- and low-income households. Actions the League endorses include housing options, such as those appropriate for seniors, the disabled, and first-time home buyers; a variety of types of housing for rent and purchase integrated within the community; and strategies such as use of public-private partnerships and grants, rehabilitation, fee waivers, and a housing trust fund and land bank to promote housing affordability.