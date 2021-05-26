Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joseph, OR

Our View: Eckstein should be applauded for superhero efforts

wallowa.com
 17 days ago

He was almost instantly dubbed by some in the city of Joseph as a superhero. While Brock Eckstein more than likely won’t be donning a red cape anytime soon, his efforts — and the speed of them — to get the city back on track are ones to be applauded.

www.wallowa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joseph, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Joseph, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks#The Joseph City Council#City Administrator#Arduous Process#Refrain#Rough Chapter#Punishments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton officials ask for feedback on how federal money should be spent at local level

Feedback from Denton residents is being sought on how city officials should spend $11 million of American Rescue Plan money — half of what it will ultimately receive. The funds, according to the city, may be used to mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic, provide “premium pay to eligible essential workers” and invest in such infrastructure as water, sewer and broadband.
Eau Claire County, WILeader-Telegram

Our View: King should step aside during investigation

This is a hard editorial to write. It’s not one we thought we’d be presenting a few days ago, nor is it one we take any particular pleasure in writing. But District Attorney Gary King needs to step aside for now. The allegations about King’s behavior are serious. The fact...
Sweetwater County, WYGreen River Star

Our View: WWCC trustee policy should be changed

Last week, we reported on Western Wyoming Community College trustee Carla Hester-Croff’s resignation following her claims of the college administration not being transparent and her concerns about a proposed board policy expanding on how a trustee could be removed from the board. While our interactions with the college have shown...
Cochise County, AZmyheraldreview.com

Our View: Keep Cochise County whole

Since we are firm believers in the phrase that a watched pot is slow to boil, let’s turn our attention elsewhere and speculate the future of our representation. With the Sierra Vista City Council contemplating the appointment of a new member and our state legislators vacationing despite the urgent necessity to adopt a budget, we need to turn our focus to a more constructive topic.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Our view: Auburn should address empty church buildings

It was a perfect storm of unfortunate events that resulted in the scene at the corner of Wall and Washington streets on Tuesday. The Wall Street Methodist Episcopal Church building demolition began, about two decades after the structure was last used and more than 130 years after it was built. Long abandoned by the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, the building fell into such disrepair that it had become a public safety threat.
Watauga County, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Our view: The debt we carry on

Words of memorial rang across the High Country during the Memorial Day weekend — tributes that have been ongoing annually for more than half a century from Ashelawn to other longstanding memorial traditions held in Watauga and Avery counties. It is heartening that even with this weekend’s cool mountain weather,...
Edgefield County, SCedgefieldadvertiser.com

Letter to the Editor

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. Why does Edgefield county keep beating a dead horse with taxpayer money? The citizens have made...
ElectionsAlliance Review

Our View: No place for threats in local politics

Strong sentiments exist in the Marlington Local School District. Some residents support last year’s reopening of a much-beloved grade school in Marlboro Township. Others strongly oppose it, seeing it as a waste of taxpayer dollars. Regardless of which side of the issue residents find themselves, all should be able to...
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff City Council considers prevailing wage ordinance

Should the City of Flagstaff consider raising the minimum wage for workers contributing to city-funded projects?. That was the question posed to Flagstaff City Council during Tuesday’s work session. It is a type of minimum wage known as “prevailing wage” and it already exists for laborers who work on federally funded projects.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press

Our View: Public Safety: State should fund body cameras

It’s good to see bipartisan support for a legislative proposal to have the state help local police departments fund body cameras. Now political leadership must get on board. A public safety package being ushered through the House by DFL Rep. Carlos Mariani, chairman of the public safety committee, includes $2 million to help local police departments, including many in outstate Minnesota, buy body cameras. In fact, we believe $2 million is not enough, given the importance of the body cameras to public safety and effective policing.
Archuleta County, CODurango Herald

Our View: Public health

Recently, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners announced that in July it would be appointing a committee to study whether it should withdraw from participation in San Juan Basin Public Health, our local public health agency. Archuleta commissioners, along with some in the county, have been unhappy with SJBPH...
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Housing Affordability in Las Cruces

Commentary: The League of Women Voters studies and takes positions on public policy issues at the local, state, and national levels. Based on a local housing study completed in 2012, the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico (LWVSNM) supports efforts to increase the availability of safe housing that is affordable to moderate- and low-income households. Actions the League endorses include housing options, such as those appropriate for seniors, the disabled, and first-time home buyers; a variety of types of housing for rent and purchase integrated within the community; and strategies such as use of public-private partnerships and grants, rehabilitation, fee waivers, and a housing trust fund and land bank to promote housing affordability.
Advocacygananoquereporter.com

Group gathered at Macdonald statue seeks its removal

At the east corner of City Park, you may notice people filtering in and out of a small gathering at the base of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue. Some are carrying water, bringing food, or phone chargers, while others sit quietly and listen to the drumming. The gathering is...
Posted by
97.5 KISS FM

Oregon To Allow Homeless Camping on All Public Lands

Oregon communities, counties, now must re-write their laws by July 1, 2023 to accommodate homeless camping on public lands. As reported by multiple sources, Oregon governments now must allow individuals to sit, lie, sleep, keep warm and dry on public lands. The bill requires local and county governments to modify...
Clearlake, CALake County News

CITY OF CLEARLAKE - PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE - Fielden Appeal

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Clearlake will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. or soon thereafter in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 14050 Olympic Drive, Clearlake, CA., to consider the following:. The applicant, Jamie Fielden, is requesting the approval...
Politicschvnradio.com

Mayor asking for council support to rename Bishop Grandin Boulevard

A busy Winnipeg street brandishing the name of a Bishop who encouraged residential schools could soon be called something else. Talks about renaming Bishop Grandin Boulevard, named after a Catholic Bishop who supported erasing Indigenous culture, are not new, but recent conversations about residential schools are bringing that idea back to light.
PoliticsHillingdon Times

NOTICE OF PUBLIC CONSULTATION

Statement of Representations Procedure for commenting on the Local Plan Regulation 18 Consultation Documents. Three Rivers District Council is preparing a new Local Plan that will set out a vision and policy framework for the future levels of growth within the District up until 2038. The Local Plan Regulation 18 consultation is presented in two parts:
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Our view: Fairness is key to redistricting

Gerrymander: To divide (a voting area) so as to give one political party a majority in as many districts as possible or weaken the voting strength of an ethnic or racial group, urban population, etc. — Webster’s New World. College Dictionary, fourth edition States will draw up new congressional and...
PoliticsHillingdon Times

Hertsmere Borough Council looking to expand Allum Lane Cemetery

Hertsmere Borough Council is to appoint experts to negotiate a sale of land to allow Allum Lane Cemetery to be expanded. The council expects some burial areas of the cemetery will reach capacity in 2023 and is taking steps to find new space. A next door site of nearly four...