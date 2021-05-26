Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vanderburgh County, IN

New COVID Death in Daviess; 200+ More Vaccinations in Vanderburgh

wnin.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new COVID 19-related death has been recorded in western Kentucky. The Green River District Health Department announced the 184th death of the pandemic in Daviess County, where 38 percent of residents were fully vaccinated. The agency also reported 47 new infections and ten COVID patients hospitalized in the seven-county...

news.wnin.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vanderburgh County, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Daviess County, KY
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Dubois, IN
State
Kentucky State
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
Daviess County, KY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Western Kentucky#Covid 19#Covid#Vanderburgh#Gibson County#Spencer Counties#Southwest Indiana#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Daviess County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

33 new COVID-19 cases reported by GRDHD on Monday

On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 33 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 14 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County, four in Union County and two in Webster County. There have been 22,064 reported COVID-19...
Ohio County, KYocmonitor.com

GRDHD reports 33 new COVID-19 cases; 2 new cases in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Monday, May 17, 2021, the Green River District Health Department reported 33 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 14 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County, four in Union County and two in Webster County. Since...
Indiana State14news.com

Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Posey Co., 9 statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 754 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths. The Hoosier state has now had a total of 735,462 confirmed cases and 13,063 deaths. According to the state map, there are eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, three in Gibson...
Vanderburgh County, INwnin.org

051321 COVID Update

On the Indiana COVID dashboard, Southwestern Indiana reported no new deaths Wednesday, but there were 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the ten county area of Soutwestern Indiana. Using data from the Indiana Department of Health dashboard, fourteen of those new cases were in Vanderburgh County, while Warrick recorded...
Daviess County, KY14news.com

Complaint to be heard over Confederate statue in Daviess County on Wednesday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A hearing over the Confederate monument sitting on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse is expected to happen this week. As previously reported, the United Daughters of the Confederacy is claiming ownership of the statue, which sparked quite a bit of discussion among county leaders. This led to the Daviess County Fiscal Court voting to remove it from the courthouse grounds.
Indiana State14news.com

Ind. reports 5 new COVID deaths; vaccines now available for 12+

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 900 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths. That brings the state’s all time total to 732,692 confirmed cases and 13,033 deaths. There were no new local deaths. The map shows 14 new cases in Vanderburgh County, one...
Vanderburgh County, INcity-countyobserver.com

THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES

The past few weeks you, Gentle Reader, and I have been cogitating on the volatile issues of how bias might affect cases in court. Thank you for your interest. Now I would like to lightly examine a case or two where my own objectivity might be questioned. The first involves my two-word name and the fact I was born on the Osage Indian Nation in Oklahoma. While I grew up with numerous peers who were Osage, I can make no claim to that proud heritage. But as my father was born in Indian Territory in 1905 before Oklahoma became a state and because my mother’s family, the Berryhill’s, included undocumented members of both the Creek and Cherokee nations our family does have a slight Native American tradition of which we are proud; although our name was an amalgamation from Prussian/German lineage prior to migration to America in the 17th century, kind of the way Toni Morrison described how African American names were assigned by immigration clerks. The original Prussian spelling of Raedwine meant “counsel-friend”. Regardless, when I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Vanderburgh County, Indiana some of the folks I prosecuted knew I was from Oklahoma and had an “Indian sounding” name. And though Indiana might have been an Indian country when the Mississippi River marked “America’s” western border, when I lived in Indiana, Hoosiers were quite a ways removed from Native American culture. In fact, Osage County, Oklahoma was more the stuff of Hollywood than reality to most people in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Anyway, the criminal element I came into frequent contact with as a prosecuting attorney often put me into the paid gunfighter genre.
Daviess County, KYPosted by
WOMI Owensboro

Daviess County Sheriff Cain Logs Almost 400 Miles For Special Olympics

Daviess County Sheriff Cain is one pretty awesome guy. To date, he and members of the community he has recruited over the years have run over 350 miles for Special Olympics. Angel here and the first year I started working at the station I remember Chad coming into the studio telling me we're gonna run 13 miles with Sheriff Cain next week. I think I said something like "I'm sorry we're gonna do what, when!?" I was nervous and curious if I could make it but once I found out why I was all in.
Indiana State14news.com

All area Ind. counties have 3 or fewer new COVID cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 607 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. The new death was not local. It was in Lake County. That brings the state’s all time total to 730,306 confirmed cases and 13,004 deaths. The map shows three new cases...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OMPC approves rezoning for apartments

The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission has approved the rezoning of 18.05 acres along Hayden Road, Fairview Drive and Pleasant Valley Road for apartments in the Senior Green development that Gulfstream Development is planning on the backside of Gateway Commons. But Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, said...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Investigators work to find cause of Diamond Flea Market fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Huge plumes of smoke towered over north Evansville on Friday. Fire broke out at the Flea Market on Diamond Avenue. The blaze was so big that people reported seeing the smoke from miles away. After seeing the smoke, many people called Evansville Central Dispatch starting around...
Daviess County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

'Feed Seniors Now' to deliver meals in Daviess County

Volunteers from local organizations are partnering to put on the annual Feed Seniors Now delivery in Owensboro on Wednesday, May 12. Independence Bank, Green River Area Development District, Comfort Keepers, KY Legend, and Innovation Academy will be coming together to deliver two weeks worth of meals to more than 200 senior citizens in Daviess County.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Community organizations partner to feed senior citizens

The 11th annual Feed Seniors Now food drive kicked off at Owensboro Christian Church on Wednesday, delivering meals to more than 200 senior citizens. Volunteers from Independence Bank, Green River Area Development District (GRADD), Comfort Keepers, KY Legend, and Innovation Academy gathered to load cars and deliver these meals to seniors in Daviess, Henderson, Hancock, McLean and Webster counties.