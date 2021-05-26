Creating Memories Camp marks Founders Day
WALLOWA LAKE — A Founders Day barbecue is planned for Saturday, May 29, at the Creating Memories Camp at Wallowa Lake, according to a press release. The camp is there for disabled children and operated by the Creating Memories for Disabled Children Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides the disabled with an outdoor experience of hunting and fishing, according to its Facebook page. The results give the disabled a feeling of self-worth, the page stated.