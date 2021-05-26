Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wallowa, OR

Creating Memories Camp marks Founders Day

By Chieftain staff
wallowa.com
 16 days ago

WALLOWA LAKE — A Founders Day barbecue is planned for Saturday, May 29, at the Creating Memories Camp at Wallowa Lake, according to a press release. The camp is there for disabled children and operated by the Creating Memories for Disabled Children Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides the disabled with an outdoor experience of hunting and fishing, according to its Facebook page. The results give the disabled a feeling of self-worth, the page stated.

www.wallowa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallowa, OR
Local
Oregon Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Music#Live Music#Outdoor Games#Barbecue#Free Lunch#Shuttle Service#Hunting#Face Painting#Pollock Road#Self Worth#Contact Jack Burgoyne#Door Prizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...