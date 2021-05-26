Reeths-Puffer baseball's conference title hopes dashed by Zeeland East

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer's hopes of scoring an O-K Green Conference title went by the wayside Tuesday, as the Rockets lost a doubleheader to league champ Zeeland East, 4-2 and 10-0. The Rockets (20-9, 13-6 O-K Green) grabbed an early lead in the opener, scoring in the third inning, but the Chix pushed across two each in the fourth and fifth and locked things down from there. R-P managed four hits in the game and got solid pitching from Trent Reichert, who threw 2 2/3 innings in relief and struck out three, allowing just two baserunners.