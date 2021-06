Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Luke Morgan found himself tempted by alcohol again during Monday's (May 31) episode as the world really seemed to weigh him down. As fans will know, Luke has long struggled with his sobriety and things came to a head over his mum's health issues. Luke's been thinking a lot about Sue's health as of late and his dementia has only made things harder, as he's started to think about his own demise.