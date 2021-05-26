Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Walmart gets street smart about tires, just in time for summer travel

ucbjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE, Ark. — Just in time for the summer travel season, Walmart is helping customers get back on the road with developments that put the tire-buying process on cruise control. With AAA predicting 37 million people will travel during the holiday weekend, hassle-free service will certainly be king of the road.

www.ucbjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Street Smart#How It Works#Walmart U S#Home Buying#Smart Home#Video Customers#Walmart Auto Care Centers#Walmart Com#Eko#Shoppable#Aaa#Walmart Tire Finder#Convenient Tire Buying#Browse Tires#Selecting Tires#Tire Installations#Retailer#Checkout#Warranty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
News Break
Walmart
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Revealed Its Biggest Weakness in a New Leaked Document

Walmart is a brand people have been depending on for all their shopping needs since 1962. But over the last year, the ways in which consumers have bought their products has drastically changed as a result of the COVID pandemic. Many people turned to online shopping when lockdown orders were enforced and have continued to do so both out of ease and continued desire to avoid in-person contact as much as possible. While Walmart has long mastered and dominated the brick-and-mortar shopping experience with more than 11,440 stores around the world, its online presence hasn't necessarily kept up with the times. And now that shopping has really shifted into the digital world, Walmart's struggles have become more clear. In fact, a new leaked document from the company seems to reveal what Walmart considers to be its biggest weakness. Read on to find out what Walmart is losing its grip on amid the changing retail market.
RetailBBC

Walmart: Customers want to get out and shop, says boss

US customers "clearly want to get out and shop", the boss of Walmart has said after the world's biggest retailer reported stronger sales than expected. Walmart chief executive Doug McMillion said optimism had grown since the start of the year and the retail giant raised its full-year profit forecast. Spending...
Carschainstoreage.com

Walmart rolls out digital tire shopping service

Walmart is putting online customers in the driver’s seat when it comes to finding and buying tires. The discount titan is now enabling customers on its website or mobile app to search for tires that are a match for the year, make and model of their vehicle and book an appointment to get them installed. Walmart is also partnering with interactive video technology provider eko to launch a new experience on its website called Walmart Tire Finder.
Carstorquenews.com

Try Walmart For Your Next Set of Tires - Here's How

Walmart just made getting tires an easier process. Here's how to save time and money and get back on the road quickly when you need tires. Buying tires can be a hassle. Your main objective is to get the tires your car will work best on, at a great price, and installed quickly. Walmart can help. The retailer has just rolled out a variety of improvements that make buying and installing tires easier than ever. Using the convenient Walmart.com website or the Walmart app, customers can now search for tires that are a perfect match for the year, make and model of their vehicle and book an appointment to get them installed — all from the comfort of their home.
NFLThe Verge

Walmart confirms it is indeed still selling Pokémon cards

Contrary to published reports, Walmart confirmed in an email to The Verge on Friday that it has not suspended the sale of any trading cards, including the Pokémon cards that Target recently took off its shelves. There have been reports on social media of people seeing signs at Walmart stores indicating that the retailer would also no longer be selling the cards in stores, but it appears that’s not official policy.
Bentonville, ARTire Business

Walmart upgrades interactive tire-buying process

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. has upgraded the "interactive shopping experience" for tires on its website and the Walmart app under the Walmart Tire Finder umbrella. "We know selecting tires can be complicated, so we've made the intimidating process easy," Jon Freshman, vice president of digital services at Walmart U.S., said.
Cell PhonesCNN

Walmart gives 740,000 associates a free Samsung smartphone

New York (CNN Business) — Walmart is rolling out a new app for its employees and giving them a new Samsung phone to use it. The retailer is outfitting nearly half of its US workforce, amounting to 740,000 employees, with a free phone by the end of the year for personal and professional use. The phone, a Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, normally retails for $499 and Walmart is giving employees a case and protection plan, too.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Target and Walmart's Next Step to Take on Amazon

Both Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have seen their digital sales channels grow tremendously since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. With the strong growth in e-commerce sales, both big-box retailers see an opportunity to take a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) playbook and spend more on bringing package delivery in-house.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Where Will Walmart Be in 5 Years?

If you give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) even a passing glance, the company of today looks more or less like the Walmart of yesteryear. The stores are still enormous warehouses offering about everything you might need at any given time, and its prices typically beat what the competition can offer. It's a formula that has made the brick-and-mortar retailer the behemoth it is.
Retailalbuquerqueexpress.com

Walmart to allow vaccinated customers, workers to stop wearing masks

Retail giant Walmart has announced that fully vaccinated employees and customers no longer need to wear face coverings when inside the stores. In an internal memo, Walmart has directed its U.S. stores, Sam's Clubs, and supply chain facilities to allow vaccinated customers and Sam's Club members to shop without masks.
Little Rock, ARKATV

Walmart to expand store hours beginning Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — Walmart said Tuesday it is time to expand store hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. beginning Saturday, June 5 across the U.S. The exceptions will be state or local government mandates that will take precedence should they be enacted. “When the pandemic started to...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Motley Fool

Walmart Has Lost Its Lead in Online Grocery

As we entered 2020, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had built a substantial lead in online grocery service, offering order pickup at 3,200 locations in the U.S. and delivery from 1,600 of those stores. When the pandemic hit and consumers restricted their in-store shopping, Walmart was well positioned to win. But as of...
ShoppingPosted by
Newsweek

2021's Best Patio Furniture at Lowes, Home Depot & Walmart

Turning your backyard into your own personal oasis may be more expensive than you think. You want to be able to enjoy the summer, to relax and be as comfortable as possible—but you don't want it to break the bank, either. Luckily, stores like Lowe's, the Home Depot and Walmart have some really beautiful outdoor patio furniture options, so that your yard can feel luxe—without the unfathomable price tag!
RetailPosted by
Fortune

Gap is launching a new line of home goods—but you can only find it at Walmart

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. When Gap Inc laid out its long-term growth plan last October, the multi-brand retailer coyly said that its namesake brand, long suffering and long only sold at its own stores, would turn to wholesale deals with "a few selective partnerships" to get Gap on healthier footing.
RetailKVUE

Target reopens fitting rooms, Walmart increasing store hours

WASHINGTON — For the first time in more than a year, Target will once again let shoppers try on clothes in its fitting rooms. The company updated its website on Tuesday to note that fitting rooms "are open at all Target stores, except for a small number of fitting rooms being used for vaccinations."
Small Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Walmart Selects 2021 Open Call Finalists

Walmart Inc. has picked the finalists for its eighth annual Open Call event, with more than 1,000 small- and medium-size businesses receiving their official invitations to pitch their shelf-ready products to Walmart merchants. This year marks the largest number of business owners ever to take part in the one-day event.