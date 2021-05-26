Reeths-Puffer baseball splits with Jenison
MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer split a non-league doubleheader with Jenison last Friday, winning game one 11-3 before falling 12-5 in the nightcap. The Rockets exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning of game one, erasing a 3-1 Jenison lead. R-P played errorless defense in the game, and on offense, Kaden Edwards got two hits, Connor Paugh drove in three runs and Trent Reichert plated a pair. Kaleb Mitchelson pitched a strong game, striking out two, scattering seven hits and walking one.