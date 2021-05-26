Whitehall baseball splits with Ludington

Columbia Basin split a Sunday double header vs Treasure Valley with final scores of 6-7 and 12-2. CBC wasn't able to put up 13 runs again in game 1 but came up short in the last inning to take the 7-6 loss. Starter Landon Webb struggled uncharacteristically in the start. The Chukars got to Webb early in the second with 3 runs on 2 hits. Basin was able to tie the game up at 3 after 5 innings but Treasure Valley scored 4 in the next two innings to increase their lead to 7-3.