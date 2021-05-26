Cancel
Whitehall baseball splits with Ludington

By Andy Roberts Beacon Staff Writer
WHITEHALL — Whitehall split a non-league doubleheader with Ludington Monday, falling 13-8 in game one but earning a 9-3 win in game two. The Vikings broke a 3-3 tie by scoring twice in the fourth inning and added four runs over the next two frames as well. Whitehall drew nine walks and collected six hits in the game. Cayden Ritchie and Jaden Brinkert each got two hits, and Ryan Findorff drew three walks. Kyle Stratton drove in a pair of runs. Brinkert pitched five strong innings in relief, striking out three and allowing one run on five hits.

