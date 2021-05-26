Letter to the Editor: Steve Flowers’ Fundamental Misunderstanding of the US Senate

The For the People Act of 2021 is a substantial and bold electoral reform bill which would strengthen our democracy! It was passed by the House of Representatives on March 3 and then introduced to the Senate on March 17. It would make sure that the Voting Rights Act of 1965’s protections are restored. It would change the way we vote by modernizing voter registration, increasing voting by mail, improving voter access, and having congressional districts redrawn every 10 years by nonpartisan experts rather than by the state’s political party currently in control. It would also enhance the security of our elections to combat possible foreign interference.