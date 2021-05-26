Letter to the Editor: Steve Flowers’ Fundamental Misunderstanding of the US Senate
In the May 13 edition of the Observer, former state Rep. Steve Flowers argued in his state-wide political column that the retirement of U.S. Senator Richard Shelby “will be nothing short of devastating” for the state of Alabama. Furthermore, Mr. Flowers claimed that whoever takes Sen. Shelby’s place in Washington “will have no real power for at least 18 years.” As a former senior policy advisor in the United States Senate, these arguments confound me. Indeed, these claims display a fundamental lack of knowledge about the U.S. Senate.opelikaobserver.com