Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Letter to the Editor: Steve Flowers’ Fundamental Misunderstanding of the US Senate

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the May 13 edition of the Observer, former state Rep. Steve Flowers argued in his state-wide political column that the retirement of U.S. Senator Richard Shelby “will be nothing short of devastating” for the state of Alabama. Furthermore, Mr. Flowers claimed that whoever takes Sen. Shelby’s place in Washington “will have no real power for at least 18 years.” As a former senior policy advisor in the United States Senate, these arguments confound me. Indeed, these claims display a fundamental lack of knowledge about the U.S. Senate.

opelikaobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Jeff Sessions
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#The United States Senate#The Senate#Senator Ted Cruz#U S Senators#Government Policy#Us Senate#Observer#State#The U S Senate#Mr Flowers#Sen Manchin#President Bush#Montgomery Politics#Majority Leader#Sen Shelby#Fiscal Calamity#Amnesty#Extraordinary Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "would've voted" for Jan 6 commission, spokesperson says — but she skipped vote

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although a bill calling for a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection was recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, it suffered a defeat in the U.S. Senate on Friday, May 28. Sen. Kyrsten Sinena of Arizona, a centrist Democrat elected in 2018, did not vote on the bill, although a spokesperson is saying that she would have voted "yes" had she been present.
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Marion County, WVTimes West Virginian

Sen. Manchin should support the Equality Act

If the business community and elected officials are serious about making West Virginia a place that outsiders would feel welcome moving to, they should consider a large group of people who feel completely left out. West Virginians who identify as LGBTQ often leave the Mountain State because they do not...
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Senators complicit in Jan. 6

Of course, Republicans like Sens. Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall find no value in establishing a commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 as they are complicit in the events not only leading up to the riot but ultimately in the deaths that occurred. In actuality, they are pleading the Fifth Amendment, as consenting to establish such a commission would essentially amount to an act of self-incrimination.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama’s Richard Shelby among 11 senators who did not vote on Jan. 6 commission

Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama was one of 11 U.S. senators who did not vote on a bill to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Republicans in the Senate on Friday, using the filibuster, blocked the bill, which needed 60 votes to advance, Newsweek reported. The vote was 54-35, with six Republicans joining Democrats voting in favor of advancing the bill.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

11 senators were totally absent from Jan. 6 commission vote

Eleven senators missed the high-stakes Senate procedural vote Friday on legislation to form a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission to investigate the Capitol attack. The vote was initially anticipated for Thursday, but when it got bumped to the Friday before the long Memorial Day weekend, several senators opted to maintain their travel plans and left Washington before casting their vote. Some senators said they had longstanding family obligations or other work commitments outside of D.C., while others did not provide an immediate explanation to Fox News.
Congress & CourtsAustin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: What do GOP senators have to hide?

Thirty-five House Republicans voted in favor of a bill to create a bipartisan, independent commission on the Jan. 6 investigation! Only 35!. What about the rest? And probably all of the Republican senators will vote against it. Are they afraid? What do they have to hide? Are they afraid Trump...
Congress & Courtshngnews.com

Letters to the Editor

The For the People Act of 2021 is a substantial and bold electoral reform bill which would strengthen our democracy! It was passed by the House of Representatives on March 3 and then introduced to the Senate on March 17. It would make sure that the Voting Rights Act of 1965’s protections are restored. It would change the way we vote by modernizing voter registration, increasing voting by mail, improving voter access, and having congressional districts redrawn every 10 years by nonpartisan experts rather than by the state’s political party currently in control. It would also enhance the security of our elections to combat possible foreign interference.
Congress & Courtsaltoday.com

Steve Flowers: Status of 2022 U.S. Senate race

When Senator Richard Shelby announced he would not run for reelection to a sixth six-year term in 2022, speculation immediately began as to who would run for our iconic senior senator’s seat. Numerous names were floated as to who might lineup for the coveted seat. It is expected to be a fairly large field.
Emerald Isle, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: And Joe Biden promised us transparency

During the 2020 campaign and subsequent to his election as our President, Joe Biden promised his administration would offer transparency to the citizens of this country. Just after four months of his presidency, I can surely say that I am rather perplexed regarding his administration’s transparency on some of the issues encountered to date.
Alabama StateSand Mountain Reporter

Steve Flowers: How will Alabama fare after Shelby?

Some of you have inquired how Alabama will fare in Washington after Senator Shelby retires at the end of 2022. The answer is that it will be nothing less than devastating for the Heart of Dixie. The amount of federal dollars that Senator Shelby has individually brought home is incalculable...
Congress & CourtsWVNews

Senate Republicans know those chose cowardice

Give Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, some credit. On Friday, Senate Republicans put the final nail in the coffin of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. On Sunday, not one Republican senator appeared on the network talk shows to defend another GOP blow against democracy. Instead, they left...
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Time For Choosing For Democratic Senators

In October 1964, Ronald Reagan gave a speech on behalf of Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater, the right-wing extremist nominee of the Republican Party, known as the “a time for choosing” speech. Barry Goldwater went on to lose the election by one of the largest margins in history. I hate to...
Congress & CourtsPantagraph

LETTER: Are Republicans afraid of the truth?

Republican Senators who voted against an investigation of the January 6 attack on the Capitol are clearly afraid of something. They said "No" to a proposal to get to the bottom of the attack on the symbol of our democracy. Rumors still swirl around that insurrection which was an effort to overturn the presidential election. Five people were killed, including a police officer, and 140 other officers were injured. Members of Congress were hurried off to secure locations. Our democracy itself was under threat.
Congress & CourtsEsquire

Republicans Killed the Capitol Insurrection Commission Because of Politics

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate January 6th’s deadly insurrection on the Capitol in which a mob of Trump supporters attempted to overthrow democracy and prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Five people were killed during the insurrection, including a Capitol police officer, and nearly 200 were injured.
Politicsaltoday.com

Steve Flowers: Some legislative issues

The 2020 legislative regular session is wrapping up. After this week’s two days of meeting days, only one final legislative day remains on May 17. There have been a myriad of high-profile measures addressed during this year’s session. However, the budgets and how state dollars are spent are always the paramount issues on the minds of legislators, especially the budget chairmen.