Abortion advocates smear Texas heartbeat bill as ‘diabolical’ ‘assault’

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser
 23 days ago
The abortion industry is coming out swinging against the recently passed heartbeat bill in Texas. Under the new law, which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott last week, elective abortions are not allowed after a preborn child’s heartbeat can be detected. And abortion activists are wasting no time condemning it.

