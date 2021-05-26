CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MS Walker of Rhode Island Welcomes Marketing Coordinator

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMS Walker of Rhode Island added Vanessa Brown to the team from Rhode Island Monthly, where she worked closely with the sales team to implement strategic marketing and sales plans for both new and existing publications, sections and promotions. Brown supported the sales team by writing the content for all sales materials and media kits. She also planned and executed all special events for the magazine, as well as overseeing the advertising and promotion activities for print, digital and social media communications. In her new role, she will support marketing and sales efforts for the company.

