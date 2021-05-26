CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Wilson Daniels Offers Biondi-Santi New Vintage Releases

thebeveragejournal.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWilson Daniels welcomed three new vintages from Montalcino’s lauded Biondi-Santi winery to the state in April. The wines – Biondi-Santi 2013 Tenuta Greppo Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, 2015 Brunello di Montalcino and 2017 Rosso di Montalcino – are part of Wilson Daniels’ new spring luxury offerings. To celebrate the launch of these latest offerings, Giampiero Bertolini, CEO, Biondi-Santi, and Federico Radi, Head Winemaker, Biondi-Santi, led virtual tastings of the wines with representatives from the trade and media during the spring. Located in Tenuta Greppo, in the heart of Montalcino, the winery’s 25 hectares of Sangiovese Grosso vines are cultivated using traditional vinicultural practices passed down through the generations to best accentuate each wine’s individuality. The winery’s founder, Ferruccio Biondi-Santi, is known as the creator of Brunello di Montalcino, one of the most celebrated wines from Italy.

www.thebeveragejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
palmspringslife.com

Something Vintage, Something New

Danny Heller, Canyon View Galaxie, 2021, oil on canvas, 24x34 inches. The seventh annual Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale – Fall Edition, held Oct. 15-17 during Modernism Week’s Fall Preview, will feature two new events for attendees. Presenting sponsor Engaged Media, LLC will offer a book signing of their...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
EatThis

A Leaked Memo From Taco Bell Just Revealed These Upcoming Menu Launches

Taco Bell's latest plans for its menu seem to have been leaked on social media. Thanks to a marketing bulletin that has recently surfaced on Reddit and seems to have been leaked by a company insider, we're now able to anticipate what awaits us on the dynamic Taco Bell menu this fall, or during Experience 6, which lasts from October 7 to November 11.
RESTAURANTS
WKRN News 2

Keith Richards leaves Nashville with ‘new’ vintage guitar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Keith Richards left Nashville after the Rolling Stones performance at Nissan Stadium Saturday night with a “new” vintage guitar. Richards proudly tweeted images of his new 1955 Nashville find alongside a nearly identical Gibson Les Paul TV model. “I have found sister,” Richards said in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vintages#Winery#New Spring#Food Drink#Beverages#Biondi Santi New Vintage#Sangiovese Grosso#Brunello Di Montalcino
BC Heights

Newton Author Adam Wilson Releases Third Book

Adam Wilson, an author from Newton, recently released his third book, Sensation Machines. Finished prior to the pandemic and originally released in hardcover in July of 2020, the paperback edition was released on Sept. 7. Sensation Machines follows the failing marriage of Brooklyn couple Michael and Wendy Mixer. After an...
NEWTON, MA
Mashed

The Saucy Burrito Reddit Wishes Taco Bell Would Bring Back

Over the years, Taco Bell has revamped its menu nationwide several times, swapping tacos and burritos that were getting old and boring with exciting new additions to the menu. However, the chain also has a track record of sometimes axing items on their menu that had, well, a huge fanbase.
RESTAURANTS
rekkerd.org

Vintage Drum Samples releases Amen Drums sample library for Kontakt

Vintage Drum Samples has released a new Kontakt instrument library featuring the sound of the most sampled drum loop in history: Amen Drums. This drum-loop is inescapable and indispensable in music history. It is probably the world’s most famous drum loop that has ever existed. We have managed to imitate...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kyle Smith

3 Steakhouses To Try In St. Louis

Okay, so you're craving a really good steak. Not just an average steak. You want a remarkable meal. Or maybe you just want to get out of the house or want to celebrate a special day like an anniversary or a birthday. Whatever the reason, I'm going to share with you the three best steakhouses in St. Louis. I know you have a lot of great options here in town, so I've narrowed it down for you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ScienceAlert

Signs of Blue Cheese And Beer Discovered in Well-Preserved Poop of Iron Age Europeans

You can tell a lot from a chunk of feces – and researchers analyzing human poop that's lasted for 2,700 years have discovered that Iron Age Europeans had a fondness for blue cheese and beer not all that dissimilar from modern-day tastes. A detailed study of stool samples recovered from the Hallstatt-Dachstein/Salzkammergut salt mines in Austria revealed two types of fungi: Penicillium roqueforti and Saccharomyces cerevisiae (also known as brewer's yeast). These two fungi are still widely used to produce blue cheese and beers today, giving historians an insight not just into what our distant ancestors were eating, but also how sophisticated...
SCIENCE
IndieWire

7 Cookbooks That Are Perfect for a Frighteningly Delicious Halloween Party

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Halloween party planning can be overwhelming, but we’re here to help you keep things on track. There’s a lot to remember: Costumes, candy, decorations, fun activities, and a spooky music playlist should all be on your list of essentials. But deciding on the perfect food and drink options might be one of the most important components to throwing a successful party. For the festive foodies...
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

Over 43% Of People Say This Is The Best Fast Food Chicken Chain

There's no denying that chicken is having a moment in the fast-food world right now. Crispy chicken sandwiches — or crispy chicken sandwich tacos, in the case of Taco Bell — are prominently advertised on the menu board of just about every drive-thru. But for the times you're really hankering for a succulent piece of juicy poultry, you probably want to turn to a chain where the bird is their claim to fame. Unfortunately, this doesn't exactly help narrow down where to go, as there are several fast-food chains that specialize in chicken, and simply making your choice based on which one is closest to you at the moment may ultimately leave you disappointed with your meal.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
reviewjournal.com

Longtime local Japanese restaurant closes

In what has become a sign of the times, a venerable Las Vegas restaurant has closed, the property reportedly sold to a dispensary. Osaka Japanese Cuisine, which had been at 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd., closed Sunday after more than two decades. It had been owned by Joy Nakanishi Faas, whose brother, Gene, operates Osaka Japanese Bistro at 4205 W. Sahara Ave. and 10920 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. The businesses operated separately, and the bistros will remain open.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy