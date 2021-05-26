Lee County may see curbside trash pickup soon

The Lee County Commission voted to adopt an amendment to the solid waste management plan during the Monday night meeting, allowing for curbside pickup for solid waste. “The county may, in the future, elect to collect solid waste at the point of generation (curbside pickup for household waste and/or container pickup for commercial waste). The county may elect to contract with private haulers for collection services. If the County elects to collect solid waste at the point of generation or contract with private haulers, they may continue operating some or all of the current drop-off centers or discontinue them if so desired.”