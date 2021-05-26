Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, AL

Lee County may see curbside trash pickup soon

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lee County Commission voted to adopt an amendment to the solid waste management plan during the Monday night meeting, allowing for curbside pickup for solid waste. “The county may, in the future, elect to collect solid waste at the point of generation (curbside pickup for household waste and/or container pickup for commercial waste). The county may elect to contract with private haulers for collection services. If the County elects to collect solid waste at the point of generation or contract with private haulers, they may continue operating some or all of the current drop-off centers or discontinue them if so desired.”

opelikaobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
Lee County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Waste#Solid Waste Management#Trash Collection#Household Waste#Unincorporated Areas#The Lee County Commission#Adem#The Kreher Preserve#A Trust Fund#Opeb#Curbside Pickup#Trash Problems#County Maintenance#Private Haulers#Collection Services#Collection Sites#Employees#Trenching#Public Comment#Employment Contracts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lee County, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Lee County judge nixes restraining order, Beat 13 election set for Tuesday

Tuesday’s election in Beat 13 is on after a Lee County judge ruled early Monday afternoon against holding it up. Judge Jacob Walker III ruled in Lee County Circuit Court against granting a temporary restraining order to stop the vote, which will determine if the unincorporated precinct near Beulah will be subject to the county’s Master Plan and any subsequent zoning laws.
Lee County, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Hearing on halting Beat 13 zoning election set for Monday in Lee County Circuit Court

A hearing has been set for Monday morning in Lee County Circuit Court over the request for a temporary restraining order to hold up Tuesday’s election in Beat 13. Attorneys for Highway 29 LLC and the Lee County Commission are expected to appear before Judge Jacob Walker III at 10:30 a.m. The plaintiff seeks the order as part of its claim that Lee County officials didn’t properly vet the petitions seeking an election on zoning for Beat 13. They further allege that the ballot for Tuesday’s election is not properly worded.
Lee County, ALWTVM

Lee County residents to vote on zoning regulations

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s time to go to the polls for people who live in an unincorporated section of Lee County known as ‘Beat 13′. Those residents must decide if county zoning regulations should apply to this area, east of Opelika and out of the city limits. For the approximately two-thousand people in the area, their vote could determine whether or not to give the Lee County Planning Commission the authority to apply its zoning regulations on the area.
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...
Lee County, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Lawsuit filed to hold up zoning vote in Beat 13, where Creekwood plans to operate a quarry

This article has been updated since it was first posted. Zoning is up for a vote Tuesday in Beat 13, unless a Lee County judge steps in to hold it up. Lee County Probate Judge Bill English confirmed Thursday that he has been served with papers stemming from a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Highway 29 LLC, which appears to be connected to CreekWood Resources’ effort to operate a granite quarry near Beulah. English also chairs the Lee County Commission, which approved the zoning vote for May 18 at Pine Grove Church.
Lee County, ALValley Times-News

Vote to stop Beulah quarry to take place on Tuesday

Since July, the citizens of Beulah have been working to stop a potential quarry from being set up in the city. Lee County residents will vote on Tuesday on a zoning ordinance that would more than likely keep the quarry from being put in Beulah. “There is a large group...
Lee County, ALOpelika-Auburn News

CreekWood says it's received mining permits for proposed granite quarry near Beulah

Creekwood Resources announced late Tuesday that it has received state and federal mining permits for its proposed granite quarry near Beulah. “We are excited to have received these important permits allowing us to move forward with our Shady Grove operation," said Jeff Major, CreekWood’s managing member. "We look forward to being an important member of the community and providing good paying, long-term jobs for the local citizens.”
Lee County, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Lee County planners want to hear from citizens about zoning, land use

Members of Lee County's new planning body want to hear what citizens expect of them. Planning Commission member Danielle Fitch told the Opelika-Auburn News that the public is invited to Wednesday's 5:30 p.m. at the Lee County Meeting Center, across from the county courthouse in Opelika. "We want to get...
Lee County, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Audit reveals Lee County DA’s office under Brandon Hughes failed in seven areas to comply with state laws

An audit completed by the State Department of Examiners of Public Accounts found multiple occurences of noncompliance and impermissible expenditures in the Lee County District Attorney’s Office from September 2018 to November 2020, when now-suspended District Attorney Brandon Hughes led the office. The audit lays out seven instances of noncompliance...
Lee County, ALopelikaobserver.com

Shady Grove Quarry issued permits

Creekwood Resources, LLC issued a press release on May 11 which stated that on April 28, 2021 the Shady Grove Quarry, located in Lee County, Alabama, was issued its Surface Mining Permit from the State of Alabama, and subsequently on May 4, 2021, it received its official MSHA Identification Number by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration designating the permit area as a permitted mine site in accordance with Federal statute 30 CFR.
Lee County, ALauburnvillager.com

Notice to Creditors - Bridges Estate

Case No. 2021-224 TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to David W. Bridges as Administrator for the Estate of MICHAEL ALAN BRIDGES deceased on May 6, 2021, by the. Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having...
Lee County, ALopelikaobserver.com

Schneider Electric presents energy project to Lee County School Board

The Lee County School Board met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday and listened to a pitch from Schneider Electric, a financial technology company, regarding an energy savings project that could be applied to Lee County. “We have spent our entire career in Alabama helping school systems become more...
Alabama StateOpelika-Auburn News

East Alabama COVID-19 numbers remain low

East Alabama’s new COVID-19 infection numbers remain low, keeping in line with reporting from recent weeks. Lee County reported five new cases Wednesday. Russell County had 10 new cases. Tallapoosa County had three new cases. Chambers County reported two new cases and Macon County reported one new case, all according to Bamatracker.com.
Lee County, ALauburnvillager.com

Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Timothy Payne

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 9, 1999 executed by Timothy Lee Payne and Delphene Farris Payne, a. married couple, in favor of Bancfinancial Services Corp., said Mortgage being recorded August 16, 1999, in Mortgage Book 2693, Page 530, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee.
Lee County, ALopelikaobserver.com

County to hire national recruitment firm to help fill Chief Administrators position

Lee County’s Chief Administrator, Roger Rendleman, announced his retirement during last month’s Lee County Commission meeting. Rendleman, who has worked for the county more than 20 years will retire later this fall. The commission voted during Monday night’s meeting to hire GovHR USA, a national recruitment company, to assist in the task of hiring a new county administrator. GovHR USA provides comprehensive executive recruitment, interim staffing, human resources consulting and organizational analysis consulting services for local governments, intergovernmental organizations, school districts as well as other governmental and non-profit entities according to their website.
Lee County, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Leadership Lee County names Aubrey Morrison new executive director

Leadership Lee County has named Aubrey Morrison as its next executive director. In an interview, Morrison said it was “an honor” to be named to the job. He will assume control of the planning, execution and general management of the organization under the direction of and reporting to the board of directors.