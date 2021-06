By definition we are all racist, every last one of us. By nature we are drawn to people that look like us, for we feel comfortable and safe with friends that look and act as we do. In nature, just as the birds, yes as you know well that birds of a feather flock together. When we finish our work or chores, or entertainment, we seek rest in China Town, or Dark Town, or White Town or Latin Town, or Wealth Town, etc. And we are quick to take up a political side to defend our town.