At least the phoney war is over. England go into Euro 2020 on the back off two 1-0 wins in their two warm-up matches but both have largely been exercises in ticking over. Not for a single second over the course of the 180 minutes at the Riverside Stadium, either against Austria in midweek or against Romania here, has Gareth Southgate been able to come remotely close to fielding the XI he wants to start in the opening group game against Croatia next Sunday.