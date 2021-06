Emmerdale's Charley Webb looks to be making the most of the nation's lockdown rules easing, as she shared a long-awaited reunion with some of her co-stars this week. On Wednesday, May 19, the actor, who plays Debbie Dingle on the show, took to Instagram to upload a photo of herself enjoying a meal out with Zoe Henry (Rhona Goskirk), Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas), Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle) and Roxy Shahidi (Leyla Harding).