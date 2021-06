Chip and Joanna Gaines are no strangers to the Twitter mob. Not only has the couple been criticized for their faith, they are now being targeted for donating to Shannon Braun’s campaign for the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) School Board in Texas. The Gaines’ donated $1,000 to Braun, who is running on a platform focused on removing critical race theory from schools.