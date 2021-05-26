Whitehall baseball splits games at home tournament

MONTAGUE — After Montague edged Whitehall in the GMAA Tier 2 tournament, the teams' conference doubleheader was highly anticipated, but the Wildcats dominated both games, defeating the Vikings 9-3 and 16-6. Game one started out looking like the pitcher's duel that the teams played at the GMAA, but after Whitehall opened the scoring with a third-inning run, the Wildcats came back with three runs and scored in each remaining inning. Bailey Belinger and Alissa Wynn each had three hits for the Wildcats, and Belinger drove in two runs. She also got the win, striking out 10. Illeana Hatcher had two hits and two RBI for the Vikings.