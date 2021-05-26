Whitehall baseball splits games at home tournament

Cancel
By Andy Roberts Beacon Staff Writer
WHITEHALL — Whitehall went 1-1 last Saturday at its home tournament, losing 6-2 to Bay City John Glenn and defeating Central Montcalm 12-7. The teams were tied at two after the first inning of Whitehall's opener, and it stayed tied until Glenn poured on four runs in the sixth. Ryne Christensen got three of the Vikings' five hits in the game - all of which were singles - and Christian Smolen drove in two runs. Christensen pitched, allowing four earned runs and striking out two.

