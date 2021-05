There’s some wonderful news coming all across the board at Fox today — after all, The Resident, 9-1-1, and 9-1-1: Lone Star are all coming back!. None of these renewals are considered to be a surprise — the 9-1-1 franchise is the best thing that the network has going in the scripted department. Meanwhile, the cancellation of Prodigal Son earlier this month made it all the more certain that The Resident will be coming back. Fox isn’t going to be a network to cancel a full lineup of programming all at once.