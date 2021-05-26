Cancel
Mailbag: Keep our schools safe

Corvallis Gazette-Times
 9 days ago

I believe that having children go to school full-time starting this fall would be detrimental to the health and safety of families. As a student studying family policy, I have learned that when policies don’t account for the wellbeing of families, these families will suffer for it. By putting children...

Educationlafourchegazette.com

OPINION: In unique times, our school system came up huge to keep us going

Today, the final bell will toll on the 2020-2021 academic school year. Tomorrow, teachers still have to do administrative work and other things to finish out the year. But today is the last day that they will be joined by those eager, enthusiastic young faces in their classrooms — the teachers’ reasons for being so passionate about their craft.
Dayton, OHchildrensdayton.org

keeping your family safe this summer while navigating COVID-19

School is out and summer is here, but you may be wondering how your family can take advantage of the warmer weather as we still deal with the effects of Covid-19. Some households may be fully vaccinated, but others may be split, with parents and older siblings completely protected, but younger kids still waiting for their opportunity to get the vaccine. We sat down with J. Michael Klatte, chief, division of infectious disease at Dayton Children’s, to learn what summer activities are best for our families as we navigate our “new normal.”
Kidshealthnewshub.org

Summer Camps and COVID: How to Keep Kids Safe

The first summer youth camps of the COVD-19 era in Connecticut will follow many of the adult-style safety protocols of the past year, as the state awaits updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood has its own guidance for campers, last...
KidsFirst Coast News

Keeping our kids and loved ones safe from COVID-19

As parents we want the best for our kids, family and community and now that the FDA has authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12-16 we have more hope on finally shedding the masks for good. This vaccine has been proven to work 200 million times over and counting. That is how many doses we have given so far in this country.
Public HealthWoodlands Online& LLC

Four things to keep in mind for a safe summer

In the coming weeks, many people will be in search of the summer fun that was put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some will get on airplanes and take off for their favorite summer destinations, while others will head to the pool, lake or the beach closer to home. No matter where you go, it’s important to always be cognizant of your surroundings to make sure a good time does not turn into a tragedy. Over the last year, the Red Duke Trauma Institute at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center has seen a significant increase in trauma injuries, and that trend has shown no signs of slowing down. In order to possibly reverse this trend and help adults and children enjoy their summer, experts affiliated with Memorial Hermann, are offering the following tips for a safe summer.
Yellowstone County, MTBillings Gazette

Keep pools safe with chemistry and lifeguards

Cooling off in a swimming pool usually doesn’t make people sick, but it can. Soaking in a hot tub shouldn’t cause illness, but that has happened. Reports of bacterial illness outbreaks traced to pools peak in July and August and most often involve intestinal illness, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report published on May 20. Sickness from hot tub bacteria is less common, but more severe with most outbreaks involving a bacteria that can cause pneumonia.
Yakima, WAnbcrightnow.com

How to keep our elders cool and safe in high heat

YAKIMA, WA - In a heatwave, it's important to check on our seniors to keep them safe. Make sure they have an air conditioner where they live, have fun indoor activities to partake in, and plenty of water. "People don't want to be cooped up inside especially with nice weather...
Keene, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Will federal money upgrade our schools?

It’s no surprise that all local school budgets were approved by voters on Tuesday. Between additional state aid approved by the state Legislature and federal pandemic aid, most of the proposed budgets came with either no tax increase or a nominal increase in local property taxes. Keene was a big exception, with a big tax increase — but still it met the state tax cap. It was prompted by an ongoing capital project, which often prompts one year of a big local tax spike followed by a year of big state reimbursement.
Homelessorlandomedicalnews.com

Essential Work: Keeping Families Safe

I’ll be honest: It’s been a long year for social workers. As advocates for child welfare, we know how to handle a full plate. In a good year, we’re busy helping families navigate financial hardship, job loss and even homelessness. When parents are struggling with mental illness or substance abuse disorder, we connect them with the resources to recover. We advocate for kids in schools, doctor’s offices, courtrooms and living rooms.
KidsWYSH AM 1380

TBI introduces new tool to keep kids safe

Monday, which was National Missing Children’s Day, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched TN KidKit, a resource to help parents and guardians document key details about the children in their care, just in case an emergency should arise. “When a child goes missing, every second matters,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI’s...
Agricultureemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Resources available to keep youth safe on farms

WASHINGTON—From developing a good work ethic to learning responsibility, farm work instills valuable skills in youth that they can use throughout their lives. But farm work can be hazardous. As the school year winds down, more youth may be working on farms—and keeping them safe is important. Children and adolescents...
Delaware, OHDelaware Gazette

Bill aims to keep nursing home residents safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) announced Wednesday the passage of Senate Bill 58 by the Ohio Senate. Also known as Esther’s law, this legislation would allow residents of nursing homes to install electronic monitoring devices in their rooms to prevent neglect and abuse. “The idea behind this...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Dystopia in our schools

I encourage your readers to watch Wednesday’s meeting of the Fairfield-Suisun School District governing board on Youtube. The School Board censured member Ana Petero. This meeting was weird, and the manner in which it was conducted raises concern about whether the board acted improperly. First, the unusually short notice, which...
Mental HealthSouthlake Style

COVID-19 And Your Mental Health — Are They Related?

Can having COVID-19 be a risk factor for developing a new mental health disorder? It’s no secret that living through a pandemic has been incredibly stressful for a lot of people. But is the COVID-19 virus itself causing mental health disorders in diagnosed patients? According to a recent study published in the "Lancet Journal of Psychiatry," possibly so.
Public HealthArgus Observer Online

From the mailbag: Mask is symbolic of silencing our voices

‘Only in an election year,” was often facetiously heard in the spring of 2020 as this ‘panic-demic’ took hold. Yes, this pandemic is more extreme than some, but pandemics come and go. And as in recent history a vaccine was brewed. But never before was there such a push for everyone to get vaccinated. And really, a card to prove you’ve had it? What is this? A prelude to card-carrying membership to the Communist Party?