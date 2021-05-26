Cancel
Mailbag: Vaccinated and liberated!

Corvallis Gazette-Times
Significant issues have surfaced with Covid immunity beginning to permeate the growing population of the fully-vaccinated providing a communal euphoria which liberates the injected from our months of barren social enclosure. What few realize is during our quarantine-like living, we have been fully immersed in absorbing massive quantities of intellectual-socio media enhancement. Long hours interacting with Netflix, Google, CNN, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney, Hulu, et al., have proven to be edifying.

