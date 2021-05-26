Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The All 90’s And 80’s Resurrection Playlist Kicks Off Friday Night At 6pm!

1057thexrocks.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, the unofficial kickoff to Summer begins this weekend for Memorial Day weekend, and here on the X, we are teeing up our annual “Resurrection Playlist.” Yep, this means a massive amount of 1990’s Grunge, Alternative, One Hit Wonders, Metal, along with New Wave, and awesome Rock from the 1980’s! Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Stone Temple Pilots, Sublime, Soundgarden, with Metallica, The Crue, Billy Idol, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the list is endless! All of that amazing music you grew up with, whether you graduated High School in your Doc Martens in 1997, or in the late 1980’s in your parachute pants! So, slide on that flannel, and fire up the grill, and crank us for Memorial Day Weekend! The Resurrection Playlist begins this Friday May 28th at 6pm, and will continue until Midnight this Monday night, Memorial Day. And, as you roll thru this weekend, please remember those who gave their lives serving our Country in our United States Military, for Memorial Day 2021. Thank you for being the greatest Rock fans on the planet!

www.1057thexrocks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Idol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Stone Temple Pilots#Hot Pants#New Wave#Soundgarden#Red Hot Chili Peppers#High School#Resurrection Playlist#Awesome Rock#Crue#Martens#Fire#Slide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Clinton, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Clinton’s Come Together Friday night music returns for 2021

CLINTON - The Guild of Clinton's "Come Together" Friday night music festivals return from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays to downtown Clinton. Clinton’s Come Together Friday Night Music Festivals was launched in 2008 as an outreach to local upstart musicians, with the inspiration of Bob Dylan being discovered while playing around Greenwich Village.
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

Patient Eyes kicks off Friday Night Live schedule

The Friday Night Live season kicks off this weekend with Patient Eyes and a several of the band’s friends performing at the Farmers and Merchants Bank Stage at Hickory Park. The Friday Night Live program features popular local bands performing at the park. The shows are free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
MusicCape Gazette

Live Music Friday Night at Sydney’s - The Elwood Bishop Duo

5 - 8 p.m. Join us for the cars and stay for the food - “American Food with a Southern Twist”. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders. For more information visit our website...
Visual ArtWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

ArtWalla's First Friday Art Tour kicks off Friday, June 4 — virtually, for now

It’s another year for ArtWalla’s First Friday Art Tour For June, thought the event will be virtual for now, with information for venues found on the ArtWalla website, artwalla.com-arttour and Facebook page. In-person events will be evaluated on a month-by-month basis as the year progresses. Venues, however, are open for...
Jeffersonville, INderbycityweekend.com

Friday night summer concert series ‘Jammin in Jeff’ kicks off

Live music returned to downtown Jeffersonville’s RiverStage Friday night, with “Shoe Sensation’s Jammin in Jeff” summer concert series. The Crashers headlined the opening night, with Animal Tracks opening for them. Jeffersonville’s downtown area near the river will turn into a block party each Friday night, called Summer on Spring. Every...
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Watch The Tragically Hip perform with Feist at the 2021 Juno Awards

They saved the performance for the last five minutes of the two hour broadcast. Set up on the stage of the still-under-construction stage at Massey Hall, they performed “It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken.” What? You expected “Little Bones?”. Before they played, Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee presented...
Music1057thexrocks.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -The Eagles are so eager to get back on the road, they’re bumping their Hotel California tour up a month. The band just added six more dates to the tour – kicking things off August 22nd with two nights at Madison Square Garden, followed by two nights in Boston and two in Washington D.C. before resuming the rest of the tour in the fall. The show – which was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic – will see the band perform the entire Hotel California album in full, along with a second set of Eagles classics. Tickets for the new dates go on sale June 18th and the closest dates near us are in St. Paul Minnesota.
Musicclassicsdujour.com

15 Patriotic Classic Rock Songs for Your Independence Day Playlist

Nothing says 4th of July like hosting friends and family, grilling on the deck or maybe chilling by the pool, some classic tunes coming through the outdoor speakers… But don’t just hit play on some generic playlist and call it a party – step up your Independence Day party with these 15 Patriotic Classic Rock songs.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Android Police

Show off your superior musical taste with Spotify's new Blend playlists

Spotify's biggest strength is the data it gathers on your music-streaming habits. That powers its excellent recommendation system, but it also aids in a bit of musical navel-gazing courtesy of the semi-regular stories and dynamic new playlists the company creates for you. Today there's a new "Only You" story rolling out via the Spotify app that shows off some of your more curious musical habits. The long-awaited Blend feature for creating a playlist based on the musical tastes of two different people is also rolling out in beta, though it's a little buggy.
MusicRevolver

See Stone Temple Pilots Play "Big Empty" During MTV 'Unplugged' Session

On June 7th, 1994, Stone Temple Pilots released their seminal sophomore album, Purple. The record forever immortalized the San Diego band as one of the most important grunge acts of all time, and it spurred multiple long-lasting hits including "Interstate Love Song" and "Vasoline." However, in November of 1993, STP gave fans a first taste of what was to come by performing Purple's lead single, "Big Empty," during their MTV Unplugged performance.
ComicsAnime News Network

Night World Short Anime's 2nd Episode Debuts on Friday

The official YouTube channel for singer Aimer began streaming a preview video for the second episode, or "night," of her and Ryo-timo's original short anime project Night World (Yoru no Kuni) on May 28. The video previews the second episode's theme song "Grace Note" by Aimer. The second "night" will debut on Aimer's YouTube channel on Friday.
Music1029thebuzz.com

The Greatest Guitar Riff Of All Time

What do you think the greatest guitar riff of all time is? I think it’s “Into The Void” by Black Sabbath but I wasn’t asked. According to Guitar World it was Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love”. Rage Against The Machine, Pantera, Slipknot, Ozzy, Nirvana and many more made the list....
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WKYC

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett & Poison delay joint stadium tour to 2022: See Cleveland's new concert date

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story about the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. If you are among the excited concert fans waiting to see Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and Poison take over FirstEnergy Stadium, you're going to have to wait even longer than originally anticipated.
Music1045wjjk.com

Will Aerosmith Tour Again?

Things are looking up….things are getting better……and I’m talking live shows….. Many of the shows that were postponed in 2020, are being re-scheduled for 2021……and folks are excited about the opportunity to get back to live concerts and rocking with their friends!. But, will we get an opportunity to see...
Rock Musicghostcultmag.com

CLASSIC ALBUMS REVISITED: Metallica’s Controversial Album “Load” Turns 25 Years-Old

There is almost no band in history that had a success akin to “The Black Album.” Metallica exploded the band of the same name from the underground and made Rock, Heavy Metal, and yes, even Thrash as mainstream as it was ever going to get for a hot minute. From 1991-1995 Metallica was everywhere on tour, pop radio, MTV, Antarctica, Woodstock 1994 as the headliner, and much more. They were unstoppable. They sold tons of albums when it was only CDs and cassettes. They transformed the culture of underground heavy music and themselves in the process, and you can still feel the ripples in the industry from it. Like it or not, they changed everything.
Musicneuhoffmediaspringfield.com

Slash, Def Leppard, STP team for Hendrix cover [VIDEO]

Slash, Phil Collen of Def Leppard, and Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots teamed up to cover Jimi Hendrix for Los Angeles Zoo’s Virtual Beastly Ball 2021. Check out the video below. The performance is at the 41:50 mark (the video is set to it already)