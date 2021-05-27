Cancel
Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow charged with killing family members; grandparents speak out

fox10phoenix.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe grandparents of JJ Vallow are asking for capital punishment after Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were indicted for the death of Vallow's two children, JJ and Tylee, on Tuesday. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

www.fox10phoenix.com
