Lexus Will Offer Less Than 5 LC Inspiration Series In Australia Priced From AU$219,393

Samsung has announced a big sale for the Galaxy S21 + smartphone. The company claims this is the biggest discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 + in India. Customers considering purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S21 + will now have an immediate cashback of 10,000 rupees, reducing the effective price of the premium flagship to 71,999 rupees for the 128GB variant and 75,999 rupees for the 256GB variant. Apart from the immediate discount, Samsung also offered an exciting bundle offer when purchasing the Galaxy S21 series. Customers can now buy a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 +, or Samsung Galaxy S21 and own a Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs15,990 on the Rs990 or get a Samsung Shop Voucher worth Rs10,000. In addition, customers considering purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S21 will receive upgrade bonuses of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. Alternatively, these devices come with bank cashback offers of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards with a simple EMI option. The Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 are priced at Rs 104,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively. All offers apply immediately and are valid until June 30, 2021 across Samsung Shop (Samsung.com/in), Samsung Exclusive Stores, major retailers, and e-commerce portals.