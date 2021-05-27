Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Lexus Will Offer Less Than 5 LC Inspiration Series In Australia Priced From AU$219,393

Carscoops
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stunning 2021 Lexus LC Inspiration Series is about to go on sale in Australia. The automaker expects less than five units to arrive in the country, which will be available on a strict order-only basis through official dealerships. The model is offered in two specifications, the LC 500 and...

www.carscoops.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Lc#Australia#Lexus Is#Au#Ps 471 Hp#Ps 354 Hp#Onyx#White Nova
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsCarscoops

Facelifted 2022 Kia Cerato Launches In Australia From AU$25,990

The 2022 Kia Cerato has officially touched down on Aussie shores with prices starting at AU$25,990 (US$20,157) drive away. Kia hasn’t made huge upgrades to the facelifted Cerato but it has tweaked various parts of its design. For example, it now has more modern headlights with incorporated LED daytime running lights while the rear end has been updated with fresh new taillights and a different bumper.
Cell PhonesEngadget

OnePlus Nord N200 will offer 5G and a full HD 90Hz screen for less than $250

OnePlus' sequel to the Nord N100 might be one of its better values — if partly to address earlier criticisms. Company chief Pete Lau told PCMag in an interview that the Nord N200 5G (shown below) would be its most affordable 5G phone to date, with a price below $250 in the US. Moreover, you won't have to settle for the 720p 90Hz screen from the N100. The N200 will step up to a 6.5-inch 1080p 90Hz LCD, matching the visuals from the more expensive N10.
GamblingPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Crown Resorts gets $2.4 billion funding offer from Oaktree

(Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts said on Tuesday it had received a modified proposal from Oaktree Capital Group, with a provision for funding of A$3.1 billion ($2.39 billion) for the casino operator to buyback its founder’s stake. The latest proposal from the private-equity firm consists of a A$2 billion private...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Katie Price offered Big Brother Australia deal

Katie Price has reportedly received a big-money offer to appear on the Australian version of 'Celebrity Big Brother'. Katie Price has reportedly been offered a big-money deal to appear on the Australian version of 'Celebrity Big Brother'. According to a TV insider, show bosses are willing to fork out a...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Amber holiday price slash: Average cost of a break in Portugal in July or August plunges by 64% after it was axed from green list with trips to the Canary Islands 25% less than 2019

Holidaymakers can make huge savings if they choose a destination on the Government's amber list, new figures revealed today. Average prices for breaks in Portugal in July or August fell by 64% in the week after the Government moved the country from green to amber compared with the previous seven days, price comparison website TravelSupermarket said.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Ranger Wildtrak Announced For Mexico With Exclusive Features

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak has been on sale in a variety of countries around the world for years now, including Australia. Now, the sporty, off-road-focused Ford Ranger variant has also been announced for Mexico, where the more hardcore Ford Ranger Raptor will also launch later this year. However, the 2021 Ford Ranger Wildtrak is a different sort of pickup altogether, combining a nice mixture of style, off-road capability, technology features, and luxurious appointments.
Buying CarsCarscoops

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Goes Officially On Sale, Priced From $22,695

The first examples of the new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan have arrived at dealerships nationwide today as the carmaker announced the official pricing and range details of its latest compact model. Honda has priced the 11th generation 2022 Civic Sedan from $22,695 in the base LX trim, including a $995...
Carsphilkotse.com

Isuzu dethrones Lexus to win customer satisfaction award in Australia

It beat its Japanese rival for the second time. Australia is home to some of the most challenging terrain that a vehicle might come across. While it’s easy for any automaker to claim that they can meet these head-on, Isuzu has its customers’ approval to back it up. This is...
Buying Carsgetindianews.com

2022 Lexus NX Hybrid Price, Release Date, Specification explained!

After the RX, the NX is the second-best-selling Lexus model, so it is very obvious that the company is taking out all the stops for the new model 2022 NX. The second-generation model will surely win the heart of car lovers as this model will appear this fall along with a new design, an outstandingly broader range of powertrain options, a new infomercial system, a new design including a newly attainable plug-in hybrid model, and a new turbo four-cylinder gas engine. This model will surely be liked by the buyers as it has many new and attractive features which will grab the attention of car lovers.
Cell Phonesillinoisnewstoday.com

Price less than 10,000 rupees.Other offers announced

Samsung has announced a big sale for the Galaxy S21 + smartphone. The company claims this is the biggest discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 + in India. Customers considering purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S21 + will now have an immediate cashback of 10,000 rupees, reducing the effective price of the premium flagship to 71,999 rupees for the 128GB variant and 75,999 rupees for the 256GB variant. Apart from the immediate discount, Samsung also offered an exciting bundle offer when purchasing the Galaxy S21 series. Customers can now buy a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 +, or Samsung Galaxy S21 and own a Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs15,990 on the Rs990 or get a Samsung Shop Voucher worth Rs10,000. In addition, customers considering purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S21 will receive upgrade bonuses of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. Alternatively, these devices come with bank cashback offers of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards with a simple EMI option. The Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 are priced at Rs 104,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively. All offers apply immediately and are valid until June 30, 2021 across Samsung Shop (Samsung.com/in), Samsung Exclusive Stores, major retailers, and e-commerce portals.
TravelThe Guardian

Less than 1% of UK travel insurance policies offer full Covid cover, says Which?

Less than 1% of UK travel insurance policies provide people with full comprehensive cover for Covid-related disruption, research by Which? has found. The consumer body analysed 263 travel insurance policies and rated only two as “complete”, meaning they protected travellers against a full range of possibilities. Meanwhile, 34 policies –...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Arnage 4x4 With Lexus V8 Looks Ready For War

If you're in the market for a luxury performance SUV, the Volkswagen Group has all the bases covered. Normal folks can buy a Touareg, but if you want to stand out a little more, it also offers the Audi Q8. Finally, high-end customers can choose between the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga. The Bentayga's styling is somewhat divisive, however. What if you want something slightly more elegant but just as capable off-road?
ElectronicsPosted by
B98.5

Home Made Air Conditioner For Less Than $20

It's not even summer yet and the thermometer is due to hit the mid 90's today. Officially, the 2021 June solstice happens on Sunday, June 20, at 11:32 pm and even though we have a few cooler days ahead, you know we also have a few, if not several scorchers still on the way.