Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amherst A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL AMHERST COUNTY At 825 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Pleasant View, or near Forks Of Buffalo, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Amherst Clifford and New Glasgow.alerts.weather.gov