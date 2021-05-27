How Many Grandchildren Does Dick Van Dyke Have?

Humans crave news and entertainment, and there’s no better place to get it than your local newspaper. Alongside stories of this and that, you get recipes and notices of sales, puzzles and games, and of course, the comics section. Comic strips have fascinated us since the earliest days of The Yellow Kid, a simple gag panel featuring a bald boy in a yellow nightdress. Who knew? But these artful characters and situations draw us in, and delight and connect us. Here are six comic strips that jumped off the funny pages to the big screen!