The List ranks companies with at least 51% LGBTQ+ ownership — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning. Companies must also be based in the Puget Sound region, which the Puget Sound Business Journal defines as King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Former Listmakers Gabriel Cosmetics (ranked No. 7), Burgess Hall Group (16), BANG (18), Kremwerk (20), James Alan Salon & Spa (23) and Broadcast Coffee Roasters (25) did not respond to Business Journal inquiries or declined to provide data.