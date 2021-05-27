Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mom of Capitol officer who died pushes Congress on Jan. 6 commission

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of a Capitol Police officer who died after he clashed with rioters on Jan. 6 urged reluctant Republicans to support a probe into the siege. Gladys Sicknick, mother of officer Brian Sicknick, said Wednesday she’d meet with senators as Republicans to look to block a bill that would create a bipartisan panel to look into the breach of the Capitol building.

nypost.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Republican Senate#Capitol Police#House#Gop#Democratic#Antifa#Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsRadio NB

Senator Cynthia Lummis: Senator Manchin Lowering The Filibuster Threshold To 55 Votes Is Equivalent To Breaking The Filibuster

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) tells Brian Kilmeade that Rep Moulton & Rep Ocasio-Cortez saying that the fossil fuel industry and lobbyists opposition are the reason why high speed rails are not being built is fiction. Lummis says it is the democrat party that has been a road block for high speed rails and points to democrat run California as an example of having ridiculous criteria for permits that has led to outrageous costs of building high speed rails. On infrastructure, Lummis says a bipartisan group of senators have put together something that is intriguing to fiscal conservatives and republican and democrat centrists focusing on legitimate infrastructure. It is the far left of the democrat party that is objecting because they want a more expansive term to define things as infrastructure that are not infrastructure at all.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Democrats face divide over how to craft a multitrillion-dollar bill without GOP

WASHINGTON — Progressives want to get to work on a massive $6 trillion economic package. Moderate Democrats say that's too pricey. From price tag to policy details, Democratic leaders are confronting early internal divisions over how to write a budget measure that can bypass a Republican filibuster in the Senate. They would need to unify their wafer-thin majorities in both the House and the Senate.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

11 Republican senators agree to bipartisan infrastructure deal

Washington — Eleven Republican senators said Wednesday that they have agreed to an infrastructure deal crafted by a group of 20 senators from both parties, meaning that the Senate could advance a measure without resorting to the reconciliation process, which would have enabled the bill to pass without any Republican votes, if all the Democrats voted for it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep. Refused to Shake Hands With Officer Who Defended Capitol on Jan. 6

A Republican member of Congress refused to shake the hand of a police officer who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 while the two rode an elevator together Wednesday. Officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten unconscious and suffered a heart attack as a result of fighting during the Capitol riot, had come to Capitol Hill to speak to members of Congress who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police officers who responded to the attack. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) was one such member, and when Fanone stepped into an elevator with him, Clyde refused to greet Fanone. The officer said, “I knew immediately he recognized me by the way he reacted. He completely froze. He just stared at me.” And then after Fanone explained why he was there, he said, Clyde “turned away from me, pulled out his cellphone and started thumbing through the apps.” Clyde has become one of the most revisionist voices on the Capitol riot, voting against the Gold Medal and calling the attempted insurrection a “normal tourist visit.”
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

‘Supposedly Conservative’: Tucker Carlson Swipes at GOP Senator for Co-Sponsoring Bill to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday

Tucker Carlson took a moment during his show Wednesday night to go after a Republican senator for co-sponsoring legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth — a holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. — is already recognized in many states, and the push to make it a federal holiday received widespread bipartisan support. It was unanimously passed in the Senate, and the House passed it overwhelmingly on Wednesday night, with 14 Republicans voting against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Nancy Pelosi Won't 'Wait Any Longer' for Senate to Create Jan. 6 Commission

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not "wait any longer" for the Senate to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol Riot. Pelosi promised the House will "proceed" with an investigation into January 6, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, as legislation in the Senate to create a commission was delayed. After a House hearing finishes Tuesday on what failed during the day of the attacks, Pelosi said that the scope of the investigations is "to be determined."
Presidential Electionabc11.com

After meeting with VP Harris, Texas Democrats concede federal voting rights battle is in Senate

WASHINGTON -- Following their "very robust conversation" with Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic state legislators from Texas conceded that while the Biden administration wants to see federal voting reform legislation make it to the president's desk, the hurdle to passage is the U.S. Senate -- but they aren't giving up on conversations with those lawmakers.