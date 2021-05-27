Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Eric Carle, ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author, dead at 91

By Lauren Steussy
New York Post
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beloved member of the children’s literature canon has died. Eric Carle, the author and illustrator of dog-eared classics such as “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” passed away May 23 at 91, his publisher, Penguin Kids, announced on Twitter. His family also shared a brief memorial poem on his website: “In...

nypost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Visual ArtSandy Allnock

Painted Collage Cards (inspired by Eric Carle)

Eric Carle, author and illustrator of many books, passed away recently. May 23, 2021 – so today I’m adding to my series of art inspired by children’s illustrators by taking on Eric’s imagery and style for inspiration!. Supplies for this project are linked at the end of this post. Compensated...
Books & LiteratureTVOvermind

Appreciating the Incredible Legacy of Eric Carle

When lots of people think back on their childhood, many of the books they read often come to mind. There are certain stories that have been a part of people’s youth for generations, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar is one of them. Written by Eric Carle and originally published in 1969, the book tells the story of a caterpillar who is going through the process of becoming a butterfly. Since its release, the book has gone on to sell nearly 50 million copies, and it’s touched even more hearts. That being said, people all over the world were saddened to hear that the creative mind behind the story, Eric Carle, passed away on May 23, 2021. Although Eric may be gone, his memory will live on forever in all of his work. Keep reading to learn more about Eric Carle’s legacy.
Books & LiteratureWestword

Erie Author Carter Wilson on His Latest Eerie Book, The Dead Husband

Colorado novelist Carter Wilson, who doesn't look all that murdery in real life. Carter Wilson is taking a page from Stephen King, and honestly, it’s a pretty good plan. If a writer is going to model himself on anyone, take on the frontrunner in the biz. Not that Wilson is a horror writer. His wheelhouse is mystery and thrillers. But like Uncle Stevie, Wilson is a prodigious writer, with seven books in less than two decades, many of them bestsellers and finalists and winners of various awards, including four Colorado Book Awards. He’s also starting to write about a town of his own creation and loves the Stanley Hotel. None of these are inadvisable moves for any writer, regardless of genre.
Books & Literaturekeeparthappening.org

Let’s Learn About Eric Carle at Play Street Museum - St. Louis

This week we are wishing a happy birthday to one of our favorite authors, the late Eric Carle (June 25, 1929- May 23, 2021). From “The Very Busy Spider” to “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See,” Eric Carle’s books and illustrations have dazzled and inspired generations of young readers. Stop by Play Street to read one of his classic books and create your own collage inspired by this one of a kind artist.
Animalsarcamax.com

Are caterpillars good to eat?

Father: Have I not told you never to mention such things during meals!. Mother: Why did you say that, Junior? Why did you ask the question?. Johnny: It's because I saw one on daddy's lettuce, but now it's gone.
AnimalsAPG of Wisconsin

Natural Connections: Singing praise for caterpillars

“Check out these pretty moths!” The Museum’s new office manager, Hayley Matanowski poked her head in the office door as I was firing up my computer for the day. On the cool concrete patio were two moths with pink-and-white striped wings and fuzzy yellow bodies. As we each scooped one up for relocation, I noticed that even their legs were covered in pink fuzz.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

A Striking Debut: The Wolf and the Woodsman by Ava Reid

The Wolf and the Woodsman is Ava Reid’s debut novel. This fantasy draws its inspiration from the early medieval history of Hungary: the name of the land where the story is set, Régország, is a pair of Hungarian words that could be translated as “long-ago country.” It draws, too, from the history of Jewish people in Hungary. It would seem to fit comfortably into the recent tradition of Eastern European fantasy, a tradition that has its most popular and most iconic examples to date in Naomi Novik’s Uprooted and Spinning Silver, though other examples range from Katherine Arden’s The Bear and the Nightingale to Rena Rossner’s Sisters of the Winter Wood and Ursula Vernon’s (writing as T. Kingfisher) The Raven and the Reindeer. The Wolf and the Woodsman is fiercer and more viscerally bloody than Novik’s work: an impressive debut.
Books & Literatureexpertclick.com

In Conversation With Novelist Allen Wyler Author of Deadly Odd Series

Bookpleasures.com welcomes as our guest Allen Wyler. Allen is a retired neurosurgeonturned author with several works of fiction. He practicedneurosurgery at the University of Washington, University ofTennessee, and finally at Swedish Hospital in Seattle before leavingpractice to become Medical Director for medical device start-up 2002.He has written several technical books and articles, publishedmultiple novels, and twice nominated for a Thriller Award. His latestwork, Deadly Odds 4.0 has just been published.
Sciencewuwf.org

Carl Wernicke: Survival Is At The Very Heart Of Nature

Those who write or talk about nature tend to glaze it with a benign aura, Mother Nature as the source of life, fertile, welcoming and nurturing. I’m as guilty as anyone, as passing birds or a shady hillside painted with wildflowers can set me to waxing poetically about it all.
General Motorswindellportraits.com

Always hungry

Layla would have me believe that she didn’t get fed her dinner while I was at the studio this evening. In 2016, scientists at The University of Cambridge studying 310 Labradors found that many of them were missing all or part of a gene known as POMC. The gene is known to regulate appetite in some species. It is believed that Labs with the defective gene never feel full. In this particular study, 23% of the Labs were affected. The New York Times reported, “The POMC gene is also present in humans, and while cases are very rare, there are obese people with a similar gene deficiency.”
Family Relationshipsdailyaudiobible.com

Update on baby Carl

This was just received from Carl’s grandmother. Please continue to pray for the mercies of God to be made known to Carl and his family. “Went to see Carl today. It was horrific to see how this little boy is beside himself in pain. His face is scrunched up and his knees drawn up to his chest. He has been taken off morphine to be now taking methadone. His belly is extended with leukemia cells. Please pray all pain will be alleviated that God will extend His mercy and compassion to this little boy. Love, Rita” Bless you!
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Amateur Naturalist: Tent Caterpillars On The Move

Picture A: The tent caterpillar has distinctive spines along its body. It also has colorful lines along its back and sides. The leaf on the lower side of the caterpillar has been partially eaten. Photo by Robert Dryja. Los Alamos. A sign of early spring is the growth of leaves...
Books & Literaturebookmarks.reviews

The Velveteen Rabbit

Welcome to the Book Marks Questionnaire, where we ask authors questions about the books that have shaped them. This week, we spoke to the author of The Butterfly Lampshade (out now in paperback), Aimee Bender. *. Book Marks: Favorite re-read?. Aimee Bender: One is definitely So Long, See You Tomorrow...
Books & Literaturetheaureview.com

Book Review: Malibu Rising is a dreamy new addition to the Taylor Jenkins Reid universe

One of this year’s most highly anticipated releases, Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid hit stores this month. Loosely linked to both of TJR’s previous smash hits, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones and the Six, Malibu Rising continues her theme of exploring the inner lives of the rich and famous; showing us what is really going on behind all of those glossy magazine shoots.
Butler Eagle

Tracey Jo Carl

Whose birthday is June 15. And sooth a grieving heart. Preserving ties that bind. And bring us peace of mind. Sadly missed more each passing day.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Rick Riordan Updates Us On The ‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Show

Ever since Rick Riordan and Disney+ first announced that a Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show was in the works, fans of the book series have been waiting with bated breath for any kind of information about the adaptation. Can you blame us? We know these things take a long time, but we’ve been burned before. This series has the potential to inspire a truly great adaptation, but the movies were downright awful and the musical was just okay.
Books & Literaturelapl.org

Interview With an Author: Samantha Silva

Samantha Silva is the author of the novel, Mr. Dickens and His Carol, and a screenwriter who has sold projects to Paramount, Universal, and New Line Cinema. She lives in Boise, Idaho. Her new novel is Love and Fury: A Novel of Mary Wollstonecraft and she recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.
Books & Literaturewashingtoninformer.com

BOOK REVIEW: Dear Diary …

“The Bench” by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, pictures by Christian Robinson. “The Crown in Crisis: Countdown to the Abdication” by Alexander Larman. “The Windsor Diaries 1940-45” by Alathea Fitzalan Howard. c.2021, Atria. $30. 368 pages. When you sit down for dinner tonight, everyone will be at their favorite seat.