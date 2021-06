Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is a character, and a fan’s story about meeting him exemplifies Butler’s strong personality. “Four years ago, my favorite basketball player came to my school to play pickup,” said the fan. “Since I had access to the gym, my friends and I went down to watch, and I was hoping to meet him afterwards. So when they finished up, I went to go ask for a picture, and he said, ‘This motherf’n Macaulay Culkin lookin’ a—wants to get a picture with me? I guess.’”