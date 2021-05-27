Cancel
Cleveland, OH

'Cinema City' movie studio being planned for Cleveland's east side by Los Angeles filmmaker now back home

WKYC
WKYC
 23 days ago
CLEVELAND — Hollywood on the North Coast. Local film industry leaders have been dreaming about it for decades. They have made progress toward that goal through the creation of a local film commission and tax credits for moviemakers, which have helped land such big productions as the “Avengers,” “Fast and Furious,” as well as numerous lower budget films including “Judas and Black Messiah.”

