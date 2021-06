It’s been a long, long time since the Knicks played a season chock full of as much intrigue as this one. It took a while to get comfortable with them winning in the first place; once that was established, there were weeks and weeks of jostling for seeding up to the very last game of the year. The playoffs were a disappointing though nevertheless dramatic quintet. So now what? You got eight teams left and don’t really care a whit about any of ‘em. How do you know how to watch now?