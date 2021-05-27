Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Reshoots Are Currently Underway with Robbie Amell
Robbie Amell, who will be playing video game fan favorite Chris Redfield, confirmed that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is undergoing reshoots. This happed during a Twitch stream when Amell noticed a follower with Redfield in his username. Although Robbie Amell didn't elaborate further, he appeared to be comfortable revealing this information, which could imply that the reshoots are not very significant.movieweb.com