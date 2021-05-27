Cancel
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Reshoots Are Currently Underway with Robbie Amell

By Mudit Chhikara
MovieWeb
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobbie Amell, who will be playing video game fan favorite Chris Redfield, confirmed that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is undergoing reshoots. This happed during a Twitch stream when Amell noticed a follower with Redfield in his username. Although Robbie Amell didn't elaborate further, he appeared to be comfortable revealing this information, which could imply that the reshoots are not very significant.

movieweb.com
