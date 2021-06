The world is full of wonders and every day the news is encountered with new surprises which are sometimes difficult to believe. Another wonder of this kind attracts the attention of the world towards itself. Most of you heard about Soborno Issac Bari who is the youngest professor internationally and people often knew him as a modern time Einstein. This little genius is just 8 years old and a professor who is a Bengali-American mastermind. Bari wrote a book that goal is to lay out peace and happiness. Through this blog, we are sharing all the information about this little champ including its Wiki, Parents, Education, Age, and many others.