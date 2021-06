While just about everyone else has moved on from J-Rod and turned their attention to the new and improved Bennifer 2.0, it looks like the last one to leave the party is Alex Rodriguez. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former athlete (and former fiancé) has finally accepted that he and Jennifer Lopez won't ever be reconciling. A source told ET that he had been holding out for a possible reunion, but now that things like PDA at Nobu Malibu, Ben Affleck reportedly meeting Lopez's kids, and the couple's clothes sharing have made headlines, Rodriguez's hope has fizzled out. He and Lopez announced that they were calling off their engagement back in April 2021.