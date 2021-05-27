Cancel
Lauren Boebert mocked for declaring ‘My pronoun is Patriot’ – which is not a pronoun

Conservative congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing blowback from progressives and grammarians after she declared that the word “patriot” was her pronoun.

“My pronoun is ‘Patriot,’” the Colorado Republican tweeted on Tuesday.

As many on Twitter quickly pointed out, “patriot” is a noun, not a pronoun.

“I’m guessing you were not very good at Mad Libs,” one user wrote back .

“Your adjectives are ‘traitorous,’ ‘ignorant,’ and ‘embarrassing,’” another wrote .

“We need to invest more in education,” someone else tweeted , along with a photo of the dictionary definition of “patriot.” The word “noun” was circled.

Many Twitter users include their pronouns – like “he,” “she,” or “they” – in their bios to let readers know their gender. It’s a way to avoid misunderstandings, and a tacit acknowledgement that people’s genders don’t always match their outward appearance.

Ms Boebert has repeatedly ridiculed that kind of acceptance. She has called the Equality Act, which would ban discrimination against LGBTQ Americans, a “supremacy of gays,” and has mockingly demanded that Democrats call her “Congressman Boebert.”

The young congresswoman arrived in the House of Representatives at the same time as Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene , a Republican with similarly extremist views and confrontational tactics, but who generally gets more news coverage than Ms Boebert. Some on Twitter wondered if Ms Boebert’s “pronoun” comment was meant to take back some of the spotlight.

“You saw @mtgreenee getting all the attention so you had to up your stupid,” one observer wrote. “Nice.”

Others argued that “patriot” may have just been a wild misspelling.

“You misspelled ‘ethnonationalist,’” one user wrote .

A common thread running through many of the tweets mocking Ms Boebert was her lack of formal education.

“‘Patriot’ isn’t actually a pronoun,” one wrote. “I guess they didn’t cover that in your GED classes.”

The 34-year-old congresswoman did not graduate high school or attend college. She obtained her GED , or Graduate Equivalency Degree, in 2020, the same year she joined Congress.

Others questioned the self-proclaimed patriotism of Ms Boebert, who has been accused of aiding the attack on the US Capitol in January.

“A Patriot would have condemned the Jan 6 insurrection, not encouraged it,” one user tweeted .

“Why has the word “patriot” been co-opted by the right?” another asked . “I know a lot of patriotic queer folk. You don’t own patriotism.”

