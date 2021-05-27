Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Low-intensity ultrasound restores long-term potentiation and memory in senescent mice through pleiotropic mechanisms including NMDAR signaling

By Daniel G. Blackmore, Fabrice Turpin, Tishila Palliyaguru, Harrison T. Evans, Antony Chicoteau, Wendy Lee, Matthew Pelekanos, Nghia Nguyen, Jae Song, Robert K. P. Sullivan, Pankaj Sah, Perry F. Bartlett, Jürgen Götz
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvanced physiological aging is associated with impaired cognitive performance and the inability to induce long-term potentiation (LTP), an electrophysiological correlate of memory. Here, we demonstrate in the physiologically aged, senescent mouse brain that scanning ultrasound combined with microbubbles (SUS+MB), by transiently opening the blood–brain barrier, fully restores LTP induction in the dentate gyrus of the hippocampus. Intriguingly, SUS treatment without microbubbles (SUSonly), i.e., without the uptake of blood-borne factors, proved even more effective, not only restoring LTP, but also ameliorating the spatial learning deficits of the aged mice. This functional improvement is accompanied by an altered milieu of the aged hippocampus, including a lower density of perineuronal nets, increased neurogenesis, and synaptic signaling, which collectively results in improved spatial learning. We therefore conclude that therapeutic ultrasound is a non-invasive, pleiotropic modality that may enhance cognition in elderly humans.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Term Memory#Recognition Memory#Spatial Memory#Mice#Visual Memory#Ltp#Sus#Bbb#Qbi 348 17 Nhmrc#Qbi 554 17 Nhmrc#Nat Commun#Bliss Tv#Bodea Lg#Pfa#Bayer Ku#Walker Tl#Evans Ht#Partridge L#Sigma Aldrich#Ageing Dementia Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
CancerNature.com

G-MDSCs promote aging-related cardiac fibrosis by activating myofibroblasts and preventing senescence

Aging is one of the most prominent risk factors for heart failure. Myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) accumulate in aged tissue and have been confirmed to be associated with various aging-related diseases. However, the role of MDSCs in the aging heart remains unknown. Through RNA-seq and biochemical approaches, we found that granulocytic MDSCs (G-MDSCs) accumulated significantly in the aging heart compared with monocytic MDSCs (M-MDSCs). Therefore, we explored the effects of G-MDSCs on the aging heart. We found that the adoptive transfer of G-MDSCs of aging mice to young hearts resulted in cardiac diastolic dysfunction by inducing cardiac fibrosis, similar to that in aging hearts. S100A8/A9 derived from G-MDSCs induced inflammatory phenotypes and increased the osteopontin (OPN) level in fibroblasts. The upregulation of fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF2) expression in fibroblasts mediated by G-MDSCs promoted antisenescence and antiapoptotic phenotypes of fibroblasts. SOX9 is the downstream gene of FGF2 and is required for FGF2-mediated and G-MDSC-mediated profibrotic effects. Interestingly, both FGF2 levels and SOX9 levels were upregulated in fibroblasts but not in G-MDSCs and were independent of S100A8/9. Therefore, a novel FGF2-SOX9 signaling axis that regulates fibroblast self-renewal and antiapoptotic phenotypes was identified. Our study revealed the mechanism by which G-MDSCs promote cardiac fibrosis via the secretion of S100A8/A9 and the regulation of FGF2-SOX9 signaling in fibroblasts during aging.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Osmotically balanced, large unilamellar liposomes that enable sustained bupivacaine release for prolonged pain relief in in vivo rat models

To efficiently prolong analgesic effects, we developed osmotically balanced, large unilamellar liposomes (~ 6 μm in diameter) in which highly concentrated bupivacaine (up to 30 mg/mL) was encapsulated, and their sustained bupivacaine release was highly effective in relieving postoperative pain over 24 h in a rat model. Our reverse-phase evaporation method based on non-toxic alcohol, ethanol, enabled simple and cost-effective production of bupivacaine-loaded liposomes, of which osmotic pressure was readily balanced to improve the structural stability of the enlarged unilamellar liposomes along with extension of their shelf life (> a month). The in vitro release profile verified that the release duration of the bupivacaine-loaded liposomes extended up to 6 days. For the in vivo study, male Sprague–Dawley rats were used for the incisional pain model, simulating postoperative pain, and the mechanical withdrawal threshold (MWT) was measured using a von Frey filament. Compared to the control group that received intraplantar administration of normal saline, the group of liposomal bupivacaine showed that the initially increased MWT gradually decreased up to 24 h, and importantly, the analgesic effect of the liposomal bupivacaine was maintained 6 times longer than that of bupivacaine only, proving the potential of effective long-acting anesthetics.
HealthNature.com

TIM-3 restrains anti-tumour immunity by regulating inflammasome activation

T cell immunoglobulin and mucin-containing molecule 3 (TIM-3), first identified as a molecule expressed on interferon-γ producing T cells1, is emerging as an important immune-checkpoint molecule, with therapeutic blockade of TIM-3 being investigated in multiple human malignancies. Expression of TIM-3 on CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment is considered a cardinal sign of T cell dysfunction; however, TIM-3 is also expressed on several other types of immune cell, confounding interpretation of results following blockade using anti-TIM-3 monoclonal antibodies. Here, using conditional knockouts of TIM-3 together with single-cell RNA sequencing, we demonstrate the singular importance of TIM-3 on dendritic cells (DCs), whereby loss of TIM-3 on DCs—but not on CD4+ or CD8+ T cells—promotes strong anti-tumour immunity. Loss of TIM-3 prevented DCs from expressing a regulatory program and facilitated the maintenance of CD8+ effector and stem-like T cells. Conditional deletion of TIM-3 in DCs led to increased accumulation of reactive oxygen species resulting in NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Inhibition of inflammasome activation, or downstream effector cytokines interleukin-1β (IL-1β) and IL-18, completely abrogated the protective anti-tumour immunity observed with TIM-3 deletion in DCs. Together, our findings reveal an important role for TIM-3 in regulating DC function and underscore the potential of TIM-3 blockade in promoting anti-tumour immunity by regulating inflammasome activation.
ElectronicsNature.com

Implantation of Neuropixels probes for chronic recording of neuronal activity in freely behaving mice and rats

How dynamic activity in neural circuits gives rise to behavior is a major area of interest in neuroscience. A key experimental approach for addressing this question involves measuring extracellular neuronal activity in awake, behaving animals. Recently developed Neuropixels probes have provided a step change in recording neural activity in large tissue volumes with high spatiotemporal resolution. This protocol describes the chronic implantation of Neuropixels probes in mice and rats using compact and reusable 3D-printed fixtures. The fixtures facilitate stable chronic in vivo recordings in freely behaving rats and mice. They consist of two parts: a covered main body and a skull connector. Single-, dual- and movable-probe fixture variants are available. After completing an experiment, probes are safely recovered for reimplantation by a dedicated retrieval mechanism. Fixture assembly and surgical implantation typically take 4–5 h, and probe retrieval takes ~30 min, followed by 12 h of incubation in probe cleaning agent. The duration of data acquisition depends on the type of behavioral experiment. Since our protocol enables stable, chronic recordings over weeks, it enables longitudinal large-scale single-unit data to be routinely obtained in a cost-efficient manner, which will facilitate many studies in systems neuroscience.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

LncRNA H19 governs mitophagy and restores mitochondrial respiration in the heart through Pink1/Parkin signaling during obesity

Maintaining proper mitochondrial respiratory function is crucial for alleviating cardiac metabolic disorders during obesity, and mitophagy is critically involved in this process. Long non-coding RNA H19 (H19) is crucial for metabolic regulation, but its roles in cardiac disorders, mitochondrial respiratory function, and mitophagy during obesity are largely unknown. In this study, palmitic acid (PA)-treated H9c2 cell and Lep−/− mice were used to investigate cardiac metabolic disorders in vitro and in vivo, respectively. The effects of H19 on metabolic disorders, mitochondrial respiratory function, and mitophagy were investigated. Moreover, the regulatory mechanisms of PA, H19, mitophagy, and respiratory function were examined. The models tested displayed a reduction in H19 expression, respiratory function and mitochondrial number and volume, while the expression of mitophagy- and Pink1/Parkin signaling-related proteins was upregulated, as indicated using quantitative real-time PCR, Seahorse mitochondrial stress test analyzer, transmission electron microscopy, fluorescence indicators and western blotting. Forced expression of H19 helped to the recoveries of respiratory capacity and mitochondrial number while inhibited the levels of mitophagy- and Pink1/Parkin signaling-related proteins. Pink1 knockdown also attenuated PA-induced mitophagy and increased respiratory capacity. Mechanistically, RNA pull-down, mass spectrometry, and RNA-binding protein immunoprecipitation assays showed that H19 could hinder the binding of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4A, isoform 2 (eIF4A2) with Pink1 mRNA, thus inhibiting the translation of Pink1 and attenuation of mitophagy. PA significantly increased the methylation levels of the H19 promoter region by upregulation Dnmt3b methylase levels, thereby inhibiting H19 transcription. Collectively, these findings suggest that DNA methylation-mediated the downregulation of H19 expression plays a crucial role in cardiomyocyte or H9c2 cells metabolic disorders and induces cardiac respiratory dysfunction by promoting mitophagy. H19 inhibits excessive mitophagy by limiting Pink1 mRNA translation, thus alleviating this cardiac defect that occurs during obesity.
ScienceNature.com

Impaired calcium signaling in astrocytes modulates autism spectrum disorder-like behaviors in mice

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder. The mechanisms underlying ASD are unclear. Astrocyte alterations are noted in ASD patients and animal models. However, whether astrocyte dysfunction is causal or consequential to ASD-like phenotypes in mice is unresolved. Type 2 inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate 6 receptors (IP3R2)-mediated Ca2+ release from intracellular Ca2+ stores results in the activation of astrocytes. Mutations of the IP3R2 gene are associated with ASD. Here, we show that both IP3R2-null mutant mice and astrocyte-specific IP3R2 conditional knockout mice display ASD-like behaviors, such as atypical social interaction and repetitive behavior. Furthermore, we show that astrocyte-derived ATP modulates ASD-like behavior through the P2X2 receptors in the prefrontal cortex and possibly through GABAergic synaptic transmission. These findings identify astrocyte-derived ATP as a potential molecular player in the pathophysiology of ASD.
ScienceNature.com

Convergent NMDA receptor—Pannexin1 signaling pathways regulate the interaction of CaMKII with Connexin-36

Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CaMKII) binding and phosphorylation of mammalian connexin-36 (Cx36) potentiate electrical coupling. To explain the molecular mechanism of how Cx36 modifies plasticity at gap junctions, we investigated the roles of ionotropic N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors and pannexin1 (Panx1) channels in regulating Cx36 binding to CaMKII. Pharmacological interference and site-directed mutagenesis of protein interaction sites shows that NMDA receptor activation opens Cx36 channels, causing the Cx36- CaMKII binding complex to adopt a compact conformation. Ectopic Panx1 expression in a Panx1 knock-down cell line is required to restore CaMKII mediated opening of Cx36. Furthermore, blocking of Src-family kinase activation of Panx1 is sufficient to prevent the opening of Cx36 channels. Our research demonstrates that the efficacy of Cx36 channels requires convergent calcium-dependent signaling processes in which activation of ionotropic N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, Src-family kinase, and Pannexin1 open Cx36. Our results add to the best of our knowledge a new twist to mounting evidence for molecular communication between these core components of electrical and chemical synapses.
HealthNature.com

Association of assisted reproductive technology, germline de novo mutations and congenital heart defects in a prospective birth cohort study

Emerging evidence suggests that children conceived through assisted reproductive technology (ART) have a higher risk of congenital heart defects (CHDs) even when there is no family history. De novo mutation (DNM) is a well-known cause of sporadic congenital diseases; however, whether ART procedures increase the number of germline DNM (gDNM) has not yet been well studied. Here, we performed whole-genome sequencing of 1137 individuals from 160 families conceived through ART and 205 families conceived spontaneously. Children conceived via ART carried 4.59 more gDNMs than children conceived spontaneously, including 3.32 paternal and 1.26 maternal DNMs, after correcting for parental age at conception, cigarette smoking, alcohol drinking, and exercise behaviors. Paternal DNMs in offspring conceived via ART are characterized by C>T substitutions at CpG sites, which potentially affect protein-coding genes and are significantly associated with the increased risk of CHD. In addition, the accumulation of non-coding functional mutations was independently associated with CHD and 87.9% of the mutations were originated from the father. Among ART offspring, infertility of the father was associated with elevated paternal DNMs; usage of both recombinant and urinary follicle-stimulating hormone and high-dosage human chorionic gonadotropin trigger was associated with an increase of maternal DNMs. In sum, the increased gDNMs in offspring conceived by ART were primarily originated from fathers, indicating that ART itself may not be a major reason for the accumulation of gDNMs. Our findings emphasize the importance of evaluating the germline status of the fathers in families with the use of ART.
ScienceNature.com

Aβ receptors specifically recognize molecular features displayed by fibril ends and neurotoxic oligomers

Several cell-surface receptors for neurotoxic forms of amyloid-β (Aβ) have been described, but their molecular interactions with Aβ assemblies and their relative contributions to mediating Alzheimer’s disease pathology have remained uncertain. Here, we used super-resolution microscopy to directly visualize Aβ-receptor interactions at the nanometer scale. We report that one documented Aβ receptor, PrPC, specifically inhibits the polymerization of Aβ fibrils by binding to the rapidly growing end of each fibril, thereby blocking polarized elongation at that end. PrPC binds neurotoxic oligomers and protofibrils in a similar fashion, suggesting that it may recognize a common, end-specific, structural motif on all of these assemblies. Finally, two other Aβ receptors, FcγRIIb and LilrB2, affect Aβ fibril growth in a manner similar to PrPC. Our results suggest that receptors may trap Aβ oligomers and protofibrils on the neuronal surface by binding to a common molecular determinant on these assemblies, thereby initiating a neurotoxic signal.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of human adult-derived stem cells towards a neural lineage involves a dedifferentiation event prior to differentiation to neural phenotypes

Although it has been reported that mesenchymal stem cells isolated from adult tissues can be induced to overcome their mesenchymal fate and transdifferentiate into neural cells, the findings and their interpretation have been challenged. The main argument against this process is that the cells rapidly adopt neuron-like morphologies through retraction of the cytoplasm rather than active neurite extension. In this study, we examined the sequence of biological events during neural differentiation of human periodontal ligament-derived stem cells (hPDLSCs), human bone marrow-derived stem cells (hBMSCs) and human dental pulp-derived stem cells (hDPSCs) by time-lapse microscopy. We have demonstrated that hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs can directly differentiate into neuron-like cells without passing through a mitotic stage and that they shrink dramatically and change their morphology to that of neuron-like cells through active neurite extension. Furthermore, we observed micronuclei movement and transient cell nuclei lobulation concurrent to in vitro neurogenesis from hBMSCs and hDPSCs. Our results demonstrate that the differentiation of hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs towards a neural lineage occurs through a dedifferentiation step followed by differentiation to neural phenotypes, and therefore we definitively confirm that the rapid acquisition of the neural phenotype is via a differentiation trait.
ScienceNature.com

Rg1 exerts protective effect in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model via inhibiting CXCL10-mediated glial response

Myelin damage and abnormal remyelination processes lead to central nervous system dysfunction. Glial activation-induced microenvironment changes are characteristic features of the diseases with myelin abnormalities. We previously showed that ginsenoside Rg1, a main component of ginseng, ameliorated MPTP-mediated myelin damage in mice, but the underlying mechanisms are unclear. In this study we investigated the effects of Rg1 and mechanisms in cuprizone (CPZ)-induced demyelination mouse model. Mice were treated with CPZ solution (300 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 5 weeks; from week 2, the mice received Rg1 (5, 10, and 20 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 4 weeks. We showed that Rg1 administration dose-dependently alleviated bradykinesia and improved CPZ-disrupted motor coordination ability in CPZ-treated mice. Furthermore, Rg1 administration significantly decreased demyelination and axonal injury in pathological assays. We further revealed that the neuroprotective effects of Rg1 were associated with inhibiting CXCL10-mediated modulation of glial response, which was mediated by NF-κB nuclear translocation and CXCL10 promoter activation. In microglial cell line BV-2, we demonstrated that the effects of Rg1 on pro-inflammatory and migratory phenotypes of microglia were related to CXCL10, while Rg1-induced phagocytosis of microglia was not directly related to CXCL10. In CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model, injection of AAV-CXCL10 shRNA into mouse lateral ventricles 3 weeks prior CPZ treatment occluded the beneficial effects of Rg1 administration in behavioral and pathological assays. In conclusion, CXCL10 mediates the protective role of Rg1 in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model. This study provides new insight into potential disease-modifying therapies for myelin abnormalities.
CancerNature.com

Decoding empagliflozin’s molecular mechanism of action in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction using artificial intelligence

The use of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is under investigation in ongoing clinical trials, but the exact mechanism of action is unclear. Here we aimed to use artificial intelligence (AI) to characterize the mechanism of action of empagliflozin in HFpEF at the molecular level. We retrieved information regarding HFpEF pathophysiological motifs and differentially expressed genes/proteins, together with empagliflozin target information and bioflags, from specialized publicly available databases. Artificial neural networks and deep learning AI were used to model the molecular effects of empagliflozin in HFpEF. The model predicted that empagliflozin could reverse 59% of the protein alterations found in HFpEF. The effects of empagliflozin in HFpEF appeared to be predominantly mediated by inhibition of NHE1 (Na+/H+ exchanger 1), with SGLT2 playing a less prominent role. The elucidated molecular mechanism of action had an accuracy of 94%. Empagliflozin’s pharmacological action mainly affected cardiomyocyte oxidative stress modulation, and greatly influenced cardiomyocyte stiffness, myocardial extracellular matrix remodelling, heart concentric hypertrophy, and systemic inflammation. Validation of these in silico data was performed in vivo in patients with HFpEF by measuring the declining plasma concentrations of NOS2, the NLPR3 inflammasome, and TGF-β1 during 12 months of empagliflozin treatment. Using AI modelling, we identified that the main effect of empagliflozin in HFpEF treatment is exerted via NHE1 and is focused on cardiomyocyte oxidative stress modulation. These results support the potential use of empagliflozin in HFpEF.
ScienceNature.com

Whole blood transfusion improves vascular integrity and increases survival in artemether-treated experimental cerebral malaria

Pathological features observed in both human and experimental cerebral malaria (ECM) are endothelial dysfunction and changes in blood components. Blood transfusion has been routinely used in patients with severe malarial anemia and can also benefit comatose and acidotic malaria patients. In the present study Plasmodium berghei-infected mice were transfused intraperitoneally with 200 μL of whole blood along with 20 mg/kg of artemether. ECM mice showed severe thrombocytopenia and decreases in hematocrit. Artemether treatment markedly aggravated anemia within 24 h. Whole blood administration significantly prevented further drop in hematocrit and partially restored the platelet count. Increased levels of plasma angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) remained high 24 h after artemether treatment but returned to normal levels 24 h after blood transfusion, indicating reversal to quiescence. Ang-1 was depleted in ECM mice and levels were not restored by any treatment. Blood transfusion prevented the aggravation of the breakdown of blood brain barrier after artemether treatment and decreased spleen congestion without affecting splenic lymphocyte populations. Critically, blood transfusion resulted in markedly improved survival of mice with ECM (75.9% compared to 50.9% receiving artemether only). These findings indicate that whole blood transfusion can be an effective adjuvant therapy for cerebral malaria.
ScienceNature.com

A convolutional neural network for estimating synaptic connectivity from spike trains

The recent increase in reliable, simultaneous high channel count extracellular recordings is exciting for physiologists and theoreticians because it offers the possibility of reconstructing the underlying neuronal circuits. We recently presented a method of inferring this circuit connectivity from neuronal spike trains by applying the generalized linear model to cross-correlograms. Although the algorithm can do a good job of circuit reconstruction, the parameters need to be carefully tuned for each individual dataset. Here we present another method using a Convolutional Neural Network for Estimating synaptic Connectivity from spike trains. After adaptation to huge amounts of simulated data, this method robustly captures the specific feature of monosynaptic impact in a noisy cross-correlogram. There are no user-adjustable parameters. With this new method, we have constructed diagrams of neuronal circuits recorded in several cortical areas of monkeys.
CancerNature.com

The stem cell revolution: on the role of CD164 as a human stem cell marker

Accurately defining hierarchical relationships between human stem cells and their progeny, and using this knowledge for new cellular therapies, will undoubtedly lead to further successful treatments for life threatening and chronic diseases, which represent substantial burdens on patient quality of life and to healthcare systems globally. Clinical translation relies in part on appropriate biomarker, in vitro manipulation and transplantation strategies. CD164 has recently been cited as an important biomarker for enriching both human haematopoietic and skeletal stem cells, yet a thorough description of extant human CD164 monoclonal antibody (Mab) characteristics, which are critical for identifying and purifying these stem cells, was not discussed in these articles. Here, we highlight earlier but crucial research describing these relevant characteristics, including the differing human CD164 Mab avidities and their binding sites on the human CD164 sialomucin, which importantly may affect subsequent stem cell function and fate.
ScienceNature.com

Elucidation of the relationship between sensory processing and white matter using diffusion tensor imaging tractography in young adults

Sensory processing and behaviors are altered during the development of connectivity between the sensory cortices and multiple brain regions in an experience-dependent manner. To reveal the relationship between sensory processing and brain white matter, we investigated the association between the Adolescent/Adult Sensory Profile (AASP) and neural connectivity in the white matter tracts of 84 healthy young adults using diffusion tensor imaging (DTI). We observed a positive relationship between AASP scores (i.e., sensory sensitivity, sensation avoiding, activity level)/subscores (i.e., sensory sensitivity–activity level, sensation avoiding–touch) and DTI parameters in the cingulum–cingulate gyrus bundle (CCG) and between AASP subscores (i.e., sensory sensitivity–auditory) and a diffusion parameter in the uncinate fasciculus (UNC). The diffusion parameters that correlated with AASP scores/subscores and AASP quadrant scores (i.e., sensory avoiding and sensitivity) were axonal diffusivity (AD) and mean diffusivity (MD) in the CCG and MD in the UNC. Moreover, the increased sensory avoiding and sensitivity scores represent the sensitization of sensory processing, and the level of diffusivity parameters indicates white matter microstructure variability, such as axons and myelin from diffusivity of water molecules. Thus, the present study suggests that the CCG and UNC are critical white matter microstructures for determining the level of sensory processing in young adults.
ScienceNature.com

Gene expression changes and DNA damage after ex vivo exposure of peripheral blood cells to various CT photon spectra

Dual-energy CT provides enhanced diagnostic power with similar or even reduced radiation dose as compared to single-energy CT. Its principle is based on the distinct physical properties of low and high energetic photons, which, however, may also affect the biological effectiveness and hence the extent of CT-induced cellular damage. Therefore, a comparative analysis of biological effectiveness of dual- and single-energy CT scans with focus on early gene regulation and frequency of radiation-induced DNA double strand breaks (DSBs) was performed. Blood samples from three healthy individuals were irradiated ex vivo with single-energy (80 kV and 150 kV) and dual-energy tube voltages (80 kV/Sn150kV) employing a modern dual source CT scanner resulting in Volume Computed Tomography Dose Index (CTDIvol) of 15.79–18.26 mGy and dose length product (DLP) of 606.7–613.8 mGy*cm. Non-irradiated samples served as a control. Differential gene expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells was analyzed 6 h after irradiation using whole transcriptome sequencing. DSB frequency was studied by 53BP1 + γH2AX co-immunostaining and microscopic evaluation of their focal accumulation at DSBs. Neither the analysis of gene expression nor DSB frequency provided any evidence for significantly increased biological effectiveness of dual-energy CT in comparison to samples irradiated with particular single-energy CT spectra. Relative to control, irradiated samples were characterized by a significantly higher rate of DSBs (p < 0.001) and the shared upregulation of five genes, AEN, BAX, DDB2, FDXR and EDA2R, which have already been suggested as radiation-induced biomarkers in previous studies. Despite steadily decreasing doses, CT diagnostics remain a genotoxic stressor with impact on gene regulation and DNA integrity. However, no evidence was found that varying X-ray spectra of CT impact the extent of cellular damage.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Predictive values of early head computed tomography for survival outcome after cardiac arrest in childhood: a pilot study

Predicting outcomes of children after cardiac arrest (CA) remains challenging. To identify useful prognostic markers for pediatric CA, we retrospectively analyzed the early findings of head computed tomography (CT) of patients. Subjects were non-traumatic, out-of-hospital CA patients < 16 years of age who underwent the first head CT within 24 h in our institute from 2006 to 2018 (n = 70, median age: 4 months, range 0–163). Of the 24 patients with return of spontaneous circulation, 14 survived up to 30 days after CA. The degree of brain damage was quantitatively measured with modified methods of the Alberta Stroke Program Early CT Score (mASPECTS) and simplified gray-matter-attenuation-to-white-matter-attenuation ratio (sGWR). The 14 survivors showed higher mASPECTS values than the 56 non-survivors (p = 0.035). All 3 patients with mASPECTS scores ≥ 20 survived, while an sGWR ≥ 1.14 indicated a higher chance of survival than an sGWR < 1.14 (54.5% vs. 13.6%). Follow-up magnetic resonance imaging for survivors validated the correlation of the mASPECTS < 15 with severe brain damage. Thus, low mASPECTS scores were associated with unfavorable neurological outcomes on the Pediatric Cerebral Performance Category scale. A quantitative analysis of early head CT findings might provide clues for predicting survival of pediatric CA.
ScienceNature.com

Peganum harmala enhanced GLP-1 and restored insulin signaling to alleviate AlCl-induced Alzheimer-like pathology model

Peganum harmala (P. harmala) is a folk medicinal herb used in the Sinai Peninsula (Egypt) as a remedy for central disorders. The main constituents, harmine and harmaline, have displayed therapeutic efficacy against Alzheimer’s disease (AD); however, the P. harmala potential on sensitizing central insulin to combat AD remains to be clarified. An AD-like rat model was induced by aluminum chloride (AlCl3; 50 mg/kg/day for six consecutive weeks; i.p), whereas a methanolic standardized P. harmala seed extract (187.5 mg/kg; p.o) was given to AD rats starting 2 weeks post AlCl3 exposure. Two additional groups of rats were administered either the vehicle to serve as the normal control or the vehicle + P. harmala seed extract to serve as the P. harmala control group. P. harmala enhanced cognition appraised by Y-maze and Morris water maze tests and improved histopathological structures altered by AlCl3. Additionally, it heightened the hippocampal contents of glucagon-like peptide (GLP)-1 and insulin, but abated insulin receptor substrate-1 phosphorylation at serine 307 (pS307-IRS-1). Besides, P. harmala increased phosphorylated Akt at serine 473 (pS473-Akt) and glucose transporter type (GLUT)4. The extract also curtailed the hippocampal content of beta amyloid (Aβ)42, glycogen synthase (GSK)-3β and phosphorylated tau. It also enhanced Nrf2, while reduced lipid peroxides and replenished glutathione. In conclusion, combating insulin resistance by P. harmala is a novel machinery in attenuating the insidious progression of AD by enhancing both insulin and GLP-1 trajectories in the hippocampus favoring GLUT4 production.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.