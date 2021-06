The Moffat County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a new fire has popped up in northwest Colorado, dubbed the Collom Fire. Located between Craig and Meeker, the blaze was last reported at 400 acres. It sparked on Tuesday near Moffat County roads 17 and 13 and has since resulted in the closure of Moffat County Road 51. It's also worth noting that the blaze is relatively close to a large coal mine – Colowyo Mine. Whether or not this area is at risk as not been addressed by fire officials.